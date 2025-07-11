Home / Cricket / News / Watch: Joe Root takes one-handed stunner; Ben Stokes gets Karun Nair

Root's catch of Nair was his 211th catch in Test cricket, as he now surpasses Rahul Dravid to become the most successful outfield player in red-ball cricket

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
On Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s, the home side, after being bundled out for 387 runs in the first innings, came all guns blazing as the returning Jofra Archer, in the very second over of the Indian innings, got Yashasvi Jaiswal out for just 13 to hand England their first success. But then the pair of KL Rahul and Karun Nair stood tall and added 61 runs for the second wicket, slowly turning the tide in India’s favour. 
 
England needed a moment of magic to end the partnership which was growing dangerous, and that moment came in the 21st over when Nair edged a ball from Ben Stokes in the slips. It was now the most successful outfield player in Test cricket, Joe Root, who flew to his left to take a one-handed stunner and end Nair’s innings on 40.
 
It was so close that the umpire took the TV route to confirm the fairness of the catch, and Root was safe as England got their second wicket.
 
Root breaks record with the catch
 
Root’s catch of Nair was his 211th catch in Test cricket, as he now surpasses Rahul Dravid to become the most successful outfield player in red-ball cricket.
 
Full list: Most catches in Test cricket (non-wicketkeepers) 
Player Span Mat Inns Ct Max Ct/Inn
Joe Root (ENG) 2012–2025 156* 284 211 4 0.716
Rahul Dravid (IND/ICC) 1996–2012 164 301 210 3 0.697
Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 1997–2014 149 270 205 4 0.759
Steve Smith (AUS) 2010–2025 117 223 200 5 0.896
Jacques Kallis (SA/ICC) 1995–2013 166 315 200 4 0.634
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 1995–2012 168 328 196 3 0.597
Mark Waugh (AUS) 1991–2002 128 245 181 4 0.738
Alastair Cook (ENG) 2006–2018 161 300 175 3 0.583
Stephen Fleming (NZ) 1994–2008 111 199 171 5 0.859
Graeme Smith (SA/ICC) 2002–2014 117 225 169 5 0.751
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

