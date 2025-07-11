Watch: Joe Root takes one-handed stunner; Ben Stokes gets Karun Nair

ALSO READ: Injured Pant may be dropped down in batting order after struggles in nets On Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s, the home side, after being bundled out for 387 runs in the first innings, came all guns blazing as the returning Jofra Archer, in the very second over of the Indian innings, got Yashasvi Jaiswal out for just 13 to hand England their first success. But then the pair of KL Rahul and Karun Nair stood tall and added 61 runs for the second wicket, slowly turning the tide in India’s favour.

England needed a moment of magic to end the partnership which was growing dangerous, and that moment came in the 21st over when Nair edged a ball from Ben Stokes in the slips. It was now the most successful outfield player in Test cricket, Joe Root, who flew to his left to take a one-handed stunner and end Nair’s innings on 40.