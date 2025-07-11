Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Root starts day with brilliant century
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Root starts day with brilliant century

ENG vs IND 3rd Test full scorecard: Root is just one run away from reaching his 37th Test century as he and Ben Stokes set to resume England innings from 251-4 on Day 2 of Lords Test.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 full scorecard
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 full scorecard

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
As Day 2 of the third Test between England and India begins at Lord’s, Joe Root stands just one run away from bringing up his 37th Test century. The Three Lions will resume their innings at 251 for 4, with Root and captain Ben Stokes at the crease.
 
Meanwhile, India will look to capitalise on the early morning conditions in their quest for quick wickets.
 
The Lord’s wicket is expected to favour the bowlers once again, much like it did on Day 1, which forced the hosts to temper their usual Bazball aggression.
 
India Sharpen Their Blades for a New-Ball Assault
  When play resumes today, India will have the opportunity to strike again—this time with the second new ball in hand. It’s a moment they’ve been waiting for, a familiar opening on the battlefield where they’ve previously thrived.
 
Memories of Edgbaston Linger 
At Edgbaston, India made full use of such crucial new-ball bursts, rattling the English top order and seizing control of the momentum. Now, under the skies of Lord’s, they’ll hope to summon that same energy—bowlers recharged, senses sharp, and conditions ripe for another ambush.
 
Stats to Watch After Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test 
England’s shot selection on Day 1 (by percentage):
  • Attacking: 29.4%
  • Rotating strike: 30.6%
  • Defending: 27.8%
  • No shot offered: 12.2%
England’s shot type averages between June 2022 and this Test:
  • Attacking: 44.7%
  • Rotating: 16.6%
  • Defending: 30.9%
  • No shot offered: 7.8%
Combined attacking shot percentage for the 11 other Test teams in the same period: 32%
 
New ball analysis:
  Just 2.5 overs have been bowled with the second new ball so far, but it is already swinging more—an average of 1.8 times per delivery—compared to the first new ball during the opening five overs of the day.
    England scorecard ahead of Day 2:
 
England 1st Innings
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c †Pant b Nitish Kumar Reddy 18 43 4 0 41.86
Ben Duckett c †Pant b Nitish Kumar Reddy 23 40 3 0 57.5
Ollie Pope c sub (DC Jurel) b Jadeja 44 104 4 0 42.3
Joe Root not out 99 191 9 0 51.83
Harry Brook b Bumrah 11 20 2 0 55
Ben Stokes (c) not out 39 102 3 0 38.23
Extras (b 4, lb 11, nb 2) 17
Total 83 Ov (RR: 3.02) 251/4
Bowling O M R W ECON WD
Jasprit Bumrah 18 3 35 1 1.94 0
Akash Deep 17 2 75 0 4.41 0
Mohammed Siraj 14 5 33 0 2.35 0
Nitish Kumar Reddy 14 0 46 2 3.28 0
Ravindra Jadeja 10 1 26 1 2.6 0
Washington Sundar 10 1 21 0 2.1 0
 
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2: Live Telecast 
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
  • Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 2 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
  • Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 3rd Test Day 2: Free Live Streaming
 
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here
 

3:29 PM

3rd Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action resumes

The much anticipated action of day 2 of third Test between England and India at Lord's is now underway.

3:25 PM

3rd Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Top wicket takers in the series so far

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
Josh Tongue 2 81 486 11 33.64 370 1 -
Akash Deep 2 58.1 349 10 26.2 262 1 1
Mohammed Siraj 3 86.3 519 9 37 333 0 1
Shoaib Bashir 3 120 720 8 59.5 476 0 0
Jasprit Bumrah 2 61.4 370 6 29.17 175 0 1
Ben Stokes 3 61 366 6 35.5 213 1 0
Brydon Carse 3 77 462 6 52.5 315 0 0
Prasidh Krishna 2 62 372 6 55.17 331 0 0
Ravindra Jadeja 3 89 534 3 102.67 308 0 0
Chris Woakes 3 82 492 3 96.67 290 0 0
Nitish Kumar Reddy 1 14 84 2 23 46 0 0
Shardul Thakur 1 16 96 2 44.5 89 0 0
Joe Root 3 17 102 2 53 106 0 0
Washington Sundar 2 30 180 1 122 122 0 0

3:17 PM

3rd Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Top run scorers in the series so far

Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
Shubman Gill 2 4 585 146.25 73.86 63 12
Jamie Smith 3 4 356 178 86.2 39 11
Rishabh Pant 2 4 342 85.5 81.82 36 13
Harry Brook 3 5 291 58.2 73.12 33 3
Ben Duckett 3 5 259 51.8 79.94 38 1
KL Rahul 2 4 236 59 54.25 36 0
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 4 220 55 73.58 36 1
Joe Root 3 5 208 69.33 52.66 20 0
Ravindra Jadeja 3 4 194 97 62.58 19 3
Ollie Pope 3 5 182 36.4 60.67 23 0
Ben Stokes 3 5 125 31.25 44.8 16 0
Zak Crawley 3 5 106 21.2 50 15 0
Karun Nair 2 4 77 19.25 50 13 0
Brydon Carse 3 3 60 20 80 9 1
Washington Sundar 2 2 54 54 49.09 4 2

3:11 PM

3rd Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Will Pant come out to bat for India?

The question around participation of Indian vice captain Rishabh Pant for the reminder of the match is still lingers as there has been no official announcement made by the team mangement. 

2:55 PM

3rd Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of day 2 of England vs India third Test at Lord's. After a slow day of cricket on day 1, both teams will be looking for some fast-paced action today. England will try to get quick runs while India will be looking for early wickets, but who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News