England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Root starts day with brilliant century

As Day 2 of the third Test between England and India begins at Lord’s, Joe Root stands just one run away from bringing up his 37th Test century. The Three Lions will resume their innings at 251 for 4, with Root and captain Ben Stokes at the crease.

Meanwhile, India will look to capitalise on the early morning conditions in their quest for quick wickets.

The Lord’s wicket is expected to favour the bowlers once again, much like it did on Day 1, which forced the hosts to temper their usual Bazball aggression.

India Sharpen Their Blades for a New-Ball Assault

When play resumes today, India will have the opportunity to strike again—this time with the second new ball in hand. It’s a moment they’ve been waiting for, a familiar opening on the battlefield where they’ve previously thrived.

Memories of Edgbaston Linger

At Edgbaston, India made full use of such crucial new-ball bursts, rattling the English top order and seizing control of the momentum. Now, under the skies of Lord’s, they’ll hope to summon that same energy—bowlers recharged, senses sharp, and conditions ripe for another ambush.

Stats to Watch After Day 1 of ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England’s shot selection on Day 1 (by percentage):

Attacking: 29.4%

Rotating strike: 30.6%

Defending: 27.8%

No shot offered: 12.2%

England’s shot type averages between June 2022 and this Test:

Attacking: 44.7%

Rotating: 16.6%

Defending: 30.9%

No shot offered: 7.8%

Combined attacking shot percentage for the 11 other Test teams in the same period: 32%

New ball analysis:

Just 2.5 overs have been bowled with the second new ball so far, but it is already swinging more—an average of 1.8 times per delivery—compared to the first new ball during the opening five overs of the day.