ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Heated end to Day 3 as India get bowled out at 387

ENG 2nd innings scorecard at stumps England 2nd Innings at stumps on Day 3 2-0 (1 ov) CRR:2.00 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley Not out 2 6 0 0 33.33 Ben Duckett Not out 0 0 0 0 0 Extras 0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 2 (0 wkts, 1 Ov) Yet to Bat Ollie Pope,Joe Root,Harry Brook,Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Jofra Archer,Shoaib Bashir Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jasprit Bumrah 1 0 2 0 0 0 2

India lost another wicket early into the start of the final session as Nitish Reddy made way after getting caught behind on Stokes' delivery. While Jadeja went on to score his 9th fifty against England in Test cricket, he was supported by Washington Sundar who also stood his ground beside Jadeja. The run flow did take a beating after Nitish's departure but it was all about stabilising the innings again in order to try and further cut down England's lead which came down below 50. However, both batters stepped up the ante, finding boundaries and quick singles to increase the run rate in the end. Stokes was visibly frustrated with the flow of runs and a few misfields in the middle as well.

After a 50-run partnership between the two, Jadeja finally was dismissed courtesy of a good ball outside leg stump by Woakes which knicked Jadeja's edge and saw him walk back. Woakes almost picked up another one as Akash Deep saw the ball hit his pads on two occassions in the same over. However, both times his review saved him with the ball missing the stumps. Akash Deep was not just passing time with the pacer hitting Archer for a six over deep square to the amazement of the pacer too. However, he was dismissed later by Carse, getting caught behind by Brook.

In the end, the visitors couldn't manage to take a lead with the score level at stumps with the score at 387 after 119.2 overs. Jadeja-Nitish capitalising on good start Earlier, India ended the second session of Day 3 in the third Test against England on a strong note, reaching 316/5 at tea. KL Rahul headlined the afternoon with his 10th Test century—his second at Lord’s and fourth on English soil. However, his concentration dipped soon after reaching the milestone, as Shoaib Bashir drew an edge that was taken in the slips, ending Rahul’s composed knock. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy continued India’s innings. Reddy had a close escape early in his innings when a miscommunication nearly led to a run-out, but a poor throw from Ollie Pope spared him. Despite the looming new ball, both batters kept their composure.

Before the new ball became available, England suffered a setback as Bashir took a painful blow to his bowling hand while fielding a Jadeja shot. He left the field for medical attention and didn’t return before tea. Once the new ball was taken after 80 overs, England bowlers including Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse pushed hard for a breakthrough, but Jadeja and Reddy stood firm. The pair put on an unbeaten 62-run partnership, further solidifying India’s control. KL Rahul-Pant setting the stage for a big total At the start of the day, Rahul and Rishabh Pant had resumed their overnight stand with a clear plan to chip away at England’s first-innings lead. Pant, visibly not fully fit, showed grit to complete his 50 but was unfortunately run out just before lunch. Rahul remained unflustered in the humid conditions, pacing the innings smartly and playing with clarity.