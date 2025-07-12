Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live streaming: where to watch day 3 live for free?

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live streaming: where to watch day 3 live for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for Day 3 of the ENG vs IND 3rd Test match here.

IND vs ENG live streaming
Shashwat Nishant
Jul 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
As the third day of the Lord’s Test gets underway, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will resume India's innings, aiming to secure a first-innings lead. The pitch has proven challenging for batters, with scoring coming at a premium, and similar conditions are expected today. 
 
However, with Rahul well-set at the crease, known for his composed approach, and Pant at the other end, capable of capitalising on loose deliveries, India will hope to build a solid total.
 
England, meanwhile, will be pleased with their position after reducing India to 145/3. Their focus will be on striking early today to regain control and apply pressure.
 
Though patience has been crucial for batters throughout the match, India will eventually need to accelerate the scoring. With only two days remaining after today, time could become a factor, and wrapping up both innings might be difficult if run rates remain low. A balance between caution and calculated aggression will be key for the visitors.  Check ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here 
ENG vs IND 3rd Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
 
How to watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 2nd Test match?
 
The match will take place at Lord's in London, England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 begin?
 
The ENG vs IND 3rd Test third day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 in India.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 live in India?
 
Fans can live stream Day 3 of the third Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.

Test Cricket, India vs England, India cricket team, England cricket team, ICC World Test Championship

Jul 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

