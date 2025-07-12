ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live streaming: where to watch day 3 live for free?

As the third day of the Lord’s Test gets underway, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will resume India's innings, aiming to secure a first-innings lead. The pitch has proven challenging for batters, with scoring coming at a premium, and similar conditions are expected today.

However, with Rahul well-set at the crease, known for his composed approach, and Pant at the other end, capable of capitalising on loose deliveries, India will hope to build a solid total.

England, meanwhile, will be pleased with their position after reducing India to 145/3. Their focus will be on striking early today to regain control and apply pressure.

Though patience has been crucial for batters throughout the match, India will eventually need to accelerate the scoring. With only two days remaining after today, time could become a factor, and wrapping up both innings might be difficult if run rates remain low. A balance between caution and calculated aggression will be key for the visitors.

