ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

With the series already sealed, India will aim to cap off a dominant campaign with a 4-1 result when they take on England in the fifth and final Women’s T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham, today.

India created history in the fourth T20I by clinching their first-ever T20I series win over England. Their victory was powered not only by the bowlers and batters but also by standout fielding efforts. Arundhati Reddy took three sharp catches in the deep, while Radha Yadav's all-round brilliance earned her the Player of the Match award in India’s six-wicket win.

ALSO READ: Dukes ball controversy: Here's what Bumrah and Root said | ENG vs IND India restricted England to 126 for 7, thanks largely to spin dominance. With 22 wickets taken by spinners in the series, the quartet led by Deepti Sharma has been difficult to handle for the English batters. Young debutant N Shree Charani has impressed as the leading wicket-taker so far.

On the batting front, Smriti Mandhana has been India’s most consistent performer, while Shafali Verma’s aggressive starts have provided early momentum. Her quickfire 31 off 19 balls in the last match not only laid the foundation for a successful chase but also earned her a recall to India A’s ODI squad for the Australia tour. With the men’s team having already registered a Test win at the same venue last week, the women will be eager to extend India’s winning run at Edgbaston and carry confidence into the upcoming ODI series. ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20: Playing 11

England Women Playing 11 (Probable): Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield India Women Playing 11 (Probable): Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud ENG-W vs IND-W: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 34

England Women won: 23

India Women won: 11

No results: 0 ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20: Full Squads England Women T20I Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong

India Women T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the England Women vs India Women fifth T20I match be played? The fifth T20I between England Women and India Women will be played on Saturday, July 12. Where will the fifth T20I between England Women and India Women be played? The fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

When will the toss for the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women take place? The toss for the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will take place at 10:35 PM IST. When will the England Women vs India Women match begin on July 12? The fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will begin at 11:05 PM IST on July 12. Where to watch the live telecast of the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women? The live telecast of the fifth T20I match between England Women and India Women will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.