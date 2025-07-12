Dukes ball controversy: Here's what Bumrah and Root said | ENG vs IND

ALSO READ: England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3 The ongoing Test series between England and India will be remembered for many good reasons such as a record-breaking chase, incredible twin centuries, and India’s first-ever win at Edgbaston. But at the same time, it will also be remembered for the controversy surrounding the Dukes cricket balls used in the Tests in England. Since the first match, players from both India and England have been complaining about the Dukes ball going out of shape pretty quickly. However, the situation worsened during Day 2 of the third Test at Lord’s when, after using the second new ball for only 10-odd overs, Indian skipper Gill was seen arguing with the umpires for a ball change.

The discussion was not just an open-and-shut case, as Gill was seen approaching the umpires multiple times, causing delays in the game. This growing situation around the Dukes ball has enraged both fans and players alike. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and English batter Joe Root also gave their take on the situation after Day 2’s controversy. While Bumrah took the diplomatic route, Root suggested rule changes regarding requests for the change of balls. Don’t want to lose on money: Bumrah While talking about the Dukes ball controversy in the post-day press conference at Lord’s on Friday, Bumrah chose not to stir the pot amid the ongoing debate surrounding the quality of the Dukes ball used in the third Test. On Day 2, India had to change the second new ball after just 63 legitimate deliveries, and the replacement too lasted only 48 balls. Bumrah, however, refrained from making strong remarks, stating that he didn't want to lose match fees over a controversial statement.

He said the team just bowled with whatever ball was provided and accepted it as part of the game. Reflecting on his previous tour, Bumrah noted a clear difference in quality, recalling how the Dukes ball in 2018 held its shape better and offered consistent swing throughout. He pointed out that the current balls are going soft quickly, especially due to the dry conditions, which is making it easier for batters. Joe Root suggests rule change Meanwhile, Joe Root offered a practical suggestion amid the ongoing Dukes ball controversy, proposing that teams be allowed up to three ball-change challenges per 80 overs to avoid excessive interruptions. He emphasized that the measuring rings must also be accurate to maintain fairness.

Acknowledging that Dukes balls are handmade and can vary, Root pointed out that this summer’s unusual heat and hard playing surfaces may have contributed to the frequent shape loss. The former England captain, who scored his 37th Test century that day, urged teams to adapt rather than overreact, stating that changing the ball isn’t a major issue and adds a new dynamic to the game. Penalty for time-wasting? After Gill and Team India’s antics on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test, the chief cricket writer for The Telegraph, Scyld Berry, said that even though a team can ask for a ball check anytime they wish, doing it after almost every 10 overs when the ball is passing fine through the gauge should be considered an offence of time-wasting, and the fielding side should be penalised with five penalty runs. However, he did admit that the current Dukes balls are going out of shape pretty soon, echoing the frustrations around the issue.

What actually happened on Day 2? During the morning session of Day 2 in the third Test between England and India at Lord’s, the incident unfolded in the 91st over of England’s innings—just the eighth over of the day—when the Indian players approached on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula with concerns about the condition of the ball and requested a replacement. Although the umpires agreed and provided a new ball, the Indian team remained visibly dissatisfied. Captain Shubman Gill was seen having an animated exchange with the officials, apparently unhappy with the quality of the replacement. The ball, meant to be 10 overs old, did not appear to meet expectations.