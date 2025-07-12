ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Nitish-Jadeja build on steady start with 50-run stand

Day 3 of the 3rd Test between England and India saw the visitors post 316/5 at tea as Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja continued to bat for India.

The start of the session saw KL Rahul score his 10th Test hundred for India. His second Test hundred at Lord's as well which took his tally of centuries in England to 4. However, the batter seemed to lose focus as Bashir dismissed him soon as he was caught behind in the slips after an edge.

With Jadeja and Nitish Reddy at the crease, the latter could've also lost his wicket early on but was saved by a poor throw from Ollie Pope who missed the run-out chance after miscommunication between Jadeja and Nitish.

With a few overs left until the new ball being available for the Three Lions, spinner Shoaib Bashir received a nasty blow on the bowling hand as he tried to block Jadeja's quick hit. He had to walk off the field to receive some treatment. With the new ball being opted for after the 80th over, both Indian batters had a difficult spell ahead of them before tea. Another positive session for India who look persistent to post a good total in this innings. With 5 wickets in hand and a stable performance so far from the lower order, there isn't much stopping India from gettin it either. ALSO READ: Rahul equals Sachin-Pant's unique record with 4th Test century in England The duo put up a 62-run stand in the middle before tea as the likes of Archer, Carse among others failed to take another wicket in the post-lunch session.Another positive session for India who look persistent to post a good total in this innings. With 5 wickets in hand and a stable performance so far from the lower order, there isn't much stopping India from gettin it either.

KL Rahul-Pant give India a steady start on Day 3 Earlier, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant continued their overnight stand, with all of the intent on narrowing the home side’s first-innings advantage. The pair provided India with a steady start, adopting a composed and patient approach that kept the English bowlers at bay. By the lunch break, India stood at 248/4, trailing England by 139 runs. The morning was a productive one for the visitors. Rishabh Pant, though evidently not at peak physical condition, showed great determination. He often grimaced in pain, particularly while dealing with bouncers, yet stayed focused and aggressive when needed. He brought up his sixth Test half-century in England before a moment of misjudgment led to his run-out at the non-striker’s end just before the interval.