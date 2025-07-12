Rahul equals Sachin-Pant's unique record with 4th Test century in England

India’s most experienced Test batter at the time, KL Rahul proved the famous saying that form is temporary and class is permanent in the third Test against England at Lord’s, as when India were struggling to face the swinging balls from the English bowlers on the slanted Lord’s wicket, Rahul decided to play with composure to keep India on level terms with England in the game. He came out to bat on Day 2 and is still batting on Day 3, but in between, he managed to hit his 10th Test ton overall and fourth in England, to equal a unique record held by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

Rahul, with his 4th Test hundred in England, is now joint second on the list of Indian players with most Test hundreds in England with Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Rishabh Pant, who all have four centuries each to their name.

Only Rahul Dravid, with six Test centuries in England, is now above him in the list. Shubman Gill and Sourav Ganguly are joint third on the list with three centuries each.

Most centuries by an Indian batter in England