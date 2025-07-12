Home / Cricket / News / Rahul equals Sachin-Pant's unique record with 4th Test century in England

Rahul equals Sachin-Pant's unique record with 4th Test century in England

Rahul scored a brilliant ton in the third Test at Lord's to keep India on level terms with England

KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a century. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
India’s most experienced Test batter at the time, KL Rahul proved the famous saying that form is temporary and class is permanent in the third Test against England at Lord’s, as when India were struggling to face the swinging balls from the English bowlers on the slanted Lord’s wicket, Rahul decided to play with composure to keep India on level terms with England in the game. He came out to bat on Day 2 and is still batting on Day 3, but in between, he managed to hit his 10th Test ton overall and fourth in England, to equal a unique record held by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant. 
 
Rahul, with his 4th Test hundred in England, is now joint second on the list of Indian players with most Test hundreds in England with Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Rishabh Pant, who all have four centuries each to their name.
 
Only Rahul Dravid, with six Test centuries in England, is now above him in the list. Shubman Gill and Sourav Ganguly are joint third on the list with three centuries each.
 
Most centuries by an Indian batter in England
 
Player Test Centuries in England
Rahul Dravid 6
Sachin Tendulkar 4
Dilip Vengsarkar 4
KL Rahul 4
Rishabh Pant 4
Sourav Ganguly 3
Shubman Gill 3
 

Multiple Test Centuries at Lord’s

KL Rahul carved his name into Indian cricket history on Saturday by becoming only the second Indian batter, after the legendary Dilip Vengsarkar, to score more than one Test century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The stylish Karnataka opener reached the three-figure mark with a single to the covers off Jofra Archer just after the lunch break on Day 3 of the third Test against England. His fluent knock of exactly 100 runs came off 177 deliveries and featured 13 boundaries, showcasing his classical stroke play. Rahul had previously scored a century at Lord’s in 2021, a memorable 129 that helped India clinch a 151-run victory. With this latest feat, Rahul joins an elite club of Indian batters who have earned a place on the honours board at the "Mecca of Cricket", a list that includes greats such as Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Ajinkya Rahane. The effort also marks Rahul’s second hundred of the ongoing five-match series, reinforcing his position as a key performer in overseas conditions.

Rahul’s Elegant Innings Ends Soon After Milestone 

Despite the milestone moment, Rahul’s joy was short-lived as he was dismissed almost immediately after reaching his century. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir got the better of him, but not before Rahul had provided a masterclass in Test-match batting. Displaying excellent judgement outside off-stump and remarkable timing, Rahul built his innings patiently, accumulating runs through crisp drives, flicks, and a standout backfoot punch square of the wicket off Brydon Carse. This century was Rahul’s 10th in Test cricket overall and a remarkable ninth away from home, underlining his reputation as a dependable performer in challenging foreign conditions. With two centuries already in the ongoing England series — the first at Leeds in the opening Test — Rahul has emerged as one of India’s most consistent top-order batters. While Vengsarkar still leads the way with three centuries at Lord’s (1979, 1982, 1986), Rahul’s feat puts him in elite company and cements his legacy at one of cricket’s most storied venues.
 

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

