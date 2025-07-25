ENG vs IND 4th Test: IND bowlers helpless as Root-Pope dominate 1st session

The first session of the day began with England resuming their innings at the overnight score of 225 for 2, with Joe Root (11 not out) and Ollie Pope (20 not out) at the crease. The duo took a cautious start to the day and kept playing sensible cricket to take their partnership for the third wicket past 50, keeping England rolling. India had two good wicket chances — one when Pope edged a ball to short cover, but it fell in no man's land, and the second when, in a rare scenario, Jadeja fumbled a throw and missed a chance to run out Root on the final ball of the 54th over.

Just before the first drinks break of the day, Root took his total to 31 to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history, surpassing Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis. The Englishmen continued to attack post drinks as well. Ollie Pope, in the 64th over, completed his 16th Test half-century to make it three out of three 50-plus scores by England’s top three in the innings, before Root made it four out of four in the 69th over.

By the time the session ended, Joe Root (58 not out) and Ollie Pope (66 not out) had added 107 runs to the hosts’ overnight total to complete a dominant session.