ENG vs IND 4th Test: IND bowlers helpless as Root-Pope dominate 1st session

|England 1st Inning
|332-2 (74 ov) CRR:4.49
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c KL Rahul b R Jadeja
|84
|113
|13
|1
|74.34
|Ben Duckett
|c (sub D Jurel) b A Kamboj
|94
|100
|13
|0
|94
|Ollie Pope
|Not out
|70
|123
|7
|0
|56.91
|Joe Root
|Not out
|63
|115
|8
|0
|54.78
|Extras
|21 (b 4, Ib 10, w 0, nb 7, p 0)
|Total
|332 (2 wkts, 74 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|18
|5
|54
|0
|2
|3
|Anshul Kamboj
|15
|1
|72
|1
|3
|4.8
|Mohammed Siraj
|17
|2
|80
|0
|0
|4.71
|Shardul Thakur
|6
|0
|37
|0
|0
|6.17
|Ravindra Jadeja
|15
|0
|59
|1
|2
|3.93
|Washington Sundar
|3
|0
|16
|0
|0
|5.33
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app