BCCI set to host Asia Cup in UAE; India-Pakistan encounter expected

This was after an ACC meeting that all 25 member nations attended to discuss the venue for the event. BCCI was represented by its vice-president Rajeev Shukla virtually.

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
The Indian cricket board is all set to host the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates with the formal announcement expected in a few days' time, sources in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)said on Thursday.

"The BCCI will host the Asia Cup in the UAE. India is likely to play all its matches in Dubai. There are still deliberations on scheduling," an ACC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The tournament will be held for a little over fortnight in September. It has to end before the final week of the month as India's Test series against West Indies is scheduled from that point. 

"Our vice-president Rajeev Shukla ji attended the ACC meeting. He will brief the members. I don't believe in speculations so you will get to know officially in a few days time," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

In Dhaka, ACC chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board head Mohsin Naqvi also kept cards close to his chest when asked about a possible Indo-Pak match at the continental event.

"We will announce it shortly. We have had discussions with the BCCI and there are a few issues that we will resolve shortly. All 25 members attended the meet either physically or virtually. We are all on same page," Naqvi told reporters.

It is also learnt that due to BCCI's pressure, only two out of 10 items on the agenda, were discussed.

Topics :Cricket NewsBCCIAsia Cup

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

