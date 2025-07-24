PM Modi uses cricket metaphor to describe strong India-UK partnership

"There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday as he used a cricketing metaphor to describe India's partnership with the UK.

Modi also said that India was committed to building a high-scoring, solid partnership with the UK.

"For both of us, Cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat! We are committed to building a high-scoring, solid partnership," Modi said in his media statement after bilateral talks with Starmer.