PM Modi uses cricket metaphor to describe strong India-UK partnership

"There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday as he used a cricketing metaphor to describe India's partnership with the UK.
Modi also said that India was committed to building a high-scoring, solid partnership with the UK.
"For both of us, Cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat! We are committed to building a high-scoring, solid partnership," Modi said in his media statement after bilateral talks with Starmer.
He said the agreements signed today and Vision 2035 are milestones that take this spirit forward. India and the UK inked a landmark free trade agreement on Thursday.
Prime Minister Modi, along with Prime Minister Starmer, also interacted with players of the 'Buckingham Street Cricket Hub' in London.
Cricket, which is believed to have originated in the UK, is the most popular sport in India.
The Indian cricket team, led by Captain Shubman Gill, is currently touring England for a five match test series. The two teams are playing their fourth test match in Manchester.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app