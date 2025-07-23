Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 4th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 live for free?

ENG vs IND 4th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 live for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 action in Manchester here.

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1
ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
After a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in a nail-biting third Test at Lord’s, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side will return to action in Manchester, Old Trafford cricket ground, aiming to bounce back in the 4th Test starting today.  The visitors will try and level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar series to take the game to the final encounter. With a brief but much-needed break behind them, India will be eager to regroup and take the fight to England in the fourth Test.  Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
The series so far has seen plenty of momentum shifts. England clinched the opening Test at Headingley by five wickets, while India responded strongly with a win at Edgbaston to draw level. However, England once again took the lead with their victory at Lord’s, going up 2-1 in the contest.
 
India now face a tough challenge, not just from the opposition, but also due to injury setbacks that have forced changes in their squad. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining matches, while Arshdeep Singh will miss the Manchester Test, both sidelined due to injuries. Adding to the concerns, pacer Akash Deep is also unavailable for the fourth Test due to a groin issue.
 
Meanwhile, England have confirmed their playing XI for the Manchester Test, opting for just one change. Liam Dawson comes into the side, replacing Shoaib Bashir, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a finger injury sustained during the third Test. 
 
ENG vs IND 4th Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website 
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
 

How to watch England vs India 4th Test Day 1 online: Live streaming and telecast information

 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 4th Test match?
The match will take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 begin?
The ENG vs IND 4th Test opening day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 4th Test Day 1 live in India?
Fans can live stream Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.

Topics :India vs EnglandTest CricketIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

