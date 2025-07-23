Centre to table Sports Bill today; BCCI to come under govt purview

The government is set to introduce the much-anticipated National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The bill aims to establish a legal framework that promotes accountability, transparency, and fairness in the operation of National Sports Federations (NSFs). It also aims to protect the interests of athletes by setting up robust grievance redressal and safe sport mechanisms.

Ensuring better governance and dispute resolution

The primary objectives of the bill include enhancing the welfare of sportspersons, enforcing ethical standards, and laying down clear governance norms for NSFs. It proposes administrative reforms and a system to resolve disputes through institutional processes rather than ad hoc interventions.

BCCI to come under government oversight A key feature of the legislation is the inclusion of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under its jurisdiction. Once the bill is enacted, the BCCI will need to apply for annual recognition just like any other NSF. Additionally, all ongoing and future disputes involving the cricket board will be handled by the soon-to-be-established National Sports Tribunal. After completing its elections in September, the BCCI will have to seek approval from the proposed National Sports Board to continue operating. Even though the cricket body doesn’t receive government funding, it will still have to comply with the norms set under the law.

Central tribunal to handle all federation disputes The BCCI, like other federations, will be bound by the eligibility requirements outlined in the Act. Despite its autonomy, the board will no longer be able to approach regular courts for litigation. Instead, all disputes — from team selection issues to code of conduct violations — will be handled by a central tribunal, which is expected to improve transparency and streamline governance in Indian sports. Separating facts from misconceptions The bill has also been designed to clear up misconceptions about excessive government control. A ministry representative clarified that while the government will not interfere in the day-to-day functioning of federations, the law will enforce minimum governance standards to ensure accountability.

Age and tenure rules with built-in flexibility Recognising existing leadership structures, the bill allows some flexibility in terms of age and tenure. For instance, any office-bearer who is elected before turning 70 can complete their full term, even if they cross the age threshold during that period. However, the bill introduces a mandatory cooling-off period between two consecutive terms for key positions such as president, secretary, and treasurer. Each term cannot exceed four years, with a maximum of three terms allowed. Addressing long-standing problems in sports administration The legislation targets ten major problems that have plagued Indian sports governance:

Frequent internal conflicts

Absence of a unified code of ethics

No independent dispute resolution mechanism

Inadequate protection for athletes

Gender imbalance in leadership roles

Poor representation within federations

Limited accountability of office-bearers

No fixed age or term limits

Under-representation of women

No legal framework for sportswomen to complete registration processes To align Indian standards with global practices, the bill draws on provisions from the IOC, FIFA, and other international federations. In cricket, the Justice Lodha Committee’s recommendations — including the 70-year age cap for BCCI office-bearers — have been adopted. As a result, current BCCI president Roger Binny, who recently turned 70, will no longer be eligible to seek another term.