Home / Cricket / News / Russell bows out of T20I cricket with loss against Australia in 2nd T20

Russell bows out of T20I cricket with loss against Australia in 2nd T20

During the second T20I, Russell turned back the clock, smashing a blistering 36 in just 15 balls, with two fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 240.00

Andre Russell
Andre Russell
ANI Cricket
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell bowed out of international cricket on a losing note during the second T20I against Australia at Jamaica on Wednesday, but not without serving his fans one last bit of entertainment with a quickfire knock.

During the second T20I, Russell turned back the clock, smashing a blistering 36 in just 15 balls, with two fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 240.00. It was his knock, along with opener Brandon King (51 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes), that powered WI to 172/8 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 4th Test

Adam Zampa (3/29), Glenn Maxwell (2/15) and Nathan Ellis (2/34) were the top bowlers for Australia.

Knocks from Josh Inglis (78* in 33 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) and Cameron Green (56* in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took Australia to a thumping eight-wicket win with 28 balls left.

'Dre Russ' finishes his career with 1,122 runs in 86 T20Is and 75 innings at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of over 163. He scored three half-centuries, with a best score of 71. He is the 11th-highest run-getter in T20Is for the Windies. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for Windies, with 61 scalps at an average of 31.45, best bowling figures of 3/19.

He ends his international career with 2,158 runs at an average of 23.97 in 143 matches and 123 innings, with seven fifties and a best score of 92*. He took a total of 132 international wickets at an average of 32.21, with best bowling figures of 4/35. Scoring just two runs and taking a wicket in single Test he played, Russell was a solid performer in ODIs, with 1,034 runs at an average of 27.21 in 56 matches and 47 innings, at a strike rate of 130.22. He scored four half-centuries in the 50-over format, with the best score of 92*. In ODIs, he also took 70 wickets at an average of 31.84, with best figures of 4/35.

Speaking after the win, Russell said thanks to fans for all the support and for turning up to his home ground of Sabina Park to watch him play. He also thanked West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) for giving him an opportunity to play during the series in front of his home crowd.

"I just want to say thanks, thanks to the people in the Sabina Park and to the WICB for the opportunity. Just happy to play in front of the home crowd, the result did not go our way, but I am just happy to have played so many matches and wish the team the best going forward. The result did not go our way (today), thanks for all the support, I really appreciate it the most," he said.

Russell also expressed how the two T20 World Cups he won back in 2012 and 2016 remain the crowning jewels of his career.

"But at the end of the day - I think it was time to move ahead. We have a good bunch of guys (in the team), Shephard is throwing some punches, and there are the likes of (Sherfane) Rutherford, Alzarri (Joseph) and (Jason) Holder as well. Amazing to finish my career at Sabina Park, the result did not go our way, but that is the game of cricket. You have supported us a lot and do keep supporting us going ahead," he concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 4th Test: Overcast conditions to affect India's XI choices

Tim Seifert powers New Zealand to commanding T20 win against South Africa

Manchester weather: Will rain impact the start of the 4th ENG vs IND Test?

Sports Governance Bill 2025: How it will impact BCCI operations, elections

Centre to table Sports Bill today; BCCI to come under govt purview

Topics :West Indies cricket teamAustralia cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story