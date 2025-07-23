Sports Governance Bill 2025: How it will impact BCCI operations, elections

The central government is set to table the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 in Parliament, alongside the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lower House on Wednesday. The proposed legislation aims to bring the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under its ambit, sparking discussions about how it may influence the board’s operations and upcoming elections.
BCCI to come under central govt oversight
Once passed and enacted into law, the Sports Governance Bill will place the BCCI under the Centre's purview, classifying it as a National Sports Federation (NSF). Like all other federations, the BCCI will be required to apply for annual recognition. Additionally, ongoing and future legal disputes involving the board will be handled by the proposed National Sports Tribunal.
Roger Binny ineligible for re-election
Roger Binny, a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team and the current president of the BCCI, will not be eligible for another term. He turned 70 on July 19, exceeding the age cap set by the new bill.
The BCCI must hold elections during its Annual General Meeting in September or October to appoint a new set of office-bearers. Failure to conduct elections could result in the government refusing to renew its annual recognition. Without this recognition, the BCCI would not be allowed to use the name “India” in international events or host matches as the official national team.
Why the bill imposes an age cap?
Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) has no upper age limit for its officials, the Sports Governance Bill aligns with standards followed by global bodies like the International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIFA, and other international federations. It also incorporates the Justice Lodha Committee’s recommendations, which are already part of the BCCI’s constitution and impose a 70-year age limit on office-bearers.
Can BCCI still amend its constitution?
Yes. The BCCI retains the authority to amend its constitution. As it stands, the rules allow an office-bearer to serve one three-year term, followed by a mandatory cooling-off period of equal duration. After this interval, the individual may contest again. Any disputes arising from constitutional amendments will be addressed by the National Sports Tribunal, with only the Supreme Court empowered to review the tribunal’s decisions.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.