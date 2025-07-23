Sports Governance Bill 2025: How it will impact BCCI operations, elections

The central government is set to table the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 in Parliament, alongside the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lower House on Wednesday. The proposed legislation aims to bring the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under its ambit, sparking discussions about how it may influence the board’s operations and upcoming elections.

BCCI to come under central govt oversight

Once passed and enacted into law, the Sports Governance Bill will place the BCCI under the Centre's purview, classifying it as a National Sports Federation (NSF). Like all other federations, the BCCI will be required to apply for annual recognition. Additionally, ongoing and future legal disputes involving the board will be handled by the proposed National Sports Tribunal.

Roger Binny ineligible for re-election Roger Binny, a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team and the current president of the BCCI, will not be eligible for another term. He turned 70 on July 19, exceeding the age cap set by the new bill. Mandatory elections for continued recognition The BCCI must hold elections during its Annual General Meeting in September or October to appoint a new set of office-bearers. Failure to conduct elections could result in the government refusing to renew its annual recognition. Without this recognition, the BCCI would not be allowed to use the name "India" in international events or host matches as the official national team.