ENG vs IND: Pacer Jofra Archer set to return for 2nd Test in Edgbaston

England's national selector, Luke Wright, has hinted at the possible return of pace ace Jofra Archer for the second Test against India, scheduled to take place at Edgbaston from July 2 to 6. Archer, who hasn’t featured in the longer format since 2021, is gradually working his way back from multiple injury setbacks, most recently a broken thumb sustained during the Indian Premier League.

The 30-year-old was not considered for the opening Test at Headingley (starting June 20), but Wright revealed Archer is on a progressive recovery plan, which includes participation in second XI matches for Sussex.

"Jofra's progressing well. He's currently playing some second-team games, gradually increasing his workload,” Wright said. “The plan is for him to feature in Sussex’s game against Durham, which coincides with the first Test. If everything goes smoothly, he could be in contention for the second Test."

The fast bowler also missed England’s recent ODI series against the West Indies (May 29–June 3) due to the same injury.

The absence of Archer and fellow speedster Mark Wood has left England’s pace arsenal looking depleted ahead of the high-stakes five-Test series. However, there’s optimism surrounding Wood’s recovery too.