Former Sri Lanka spinner Sachithra Senanayake charged with match-fixing

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been formally indicted by the Hambantota High Court in connection with a match-fixing attempt during the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). The 40-year-old off-spinner, who represented Sri Lanka across formats from 2012 to 2016, has been charged under Sri Lanka’s recently enacted anti-corruption legislation—the first instance of a national player facing such charges.

Senanayake, who was previously arrested and later granted bail in 2023, is alleged to have made corrupt approaches to fellow players in an attempt to influence match outcomes. According to the Attorney General’s Department, this indictment marks a significant moment in the country’s efforts to clamp down on corruption in sport.

Approach made to team-mate during inaugural LPL

Local reports have identified Tharindu Ratnayake as one of the players Senanayake attempted to contact during the inaugural LPL season. At the time, Ratnayake was representing Colombo Kings. The former off-spinner allegedly reached out to him in an attempt to convince him to engage in corrupt practices related to match-fixing.

In addition, Senanayake is also accused of contacting two other unnamed players, reportedly through phone calls made from Dubai. The aim, authorities believe, was to lure these cricketers into compromising the integrity of matches during the tournament’s opening year.

Once a world champion, now in controversy

Senanayake had a respectable international career, taking a total of 78 wickets in one Test, 49 ODIs, and 24 T20Is. He was also part of Sri Lanka's squad that lifted the ICC T20 World Cup in 2014.