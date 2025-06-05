KL Rahul under spotlight as India A take on England Lions in practice game

With just two weeks to go before the five-Test series against England, KL Rahul will get a valuable chance to test his red-ball form when India A face England Lions in their final unofficial Test starting Friday. The seasoned batter, who flew to the UK earlier than the main Test squad to adapt to local conditions, is eager to make his presence count after an extended period away from first-class cricket.

ALSO READ: Youngsters can be the key for Proteas in WTC final vs AUS: Keshav Maharaj India’s main squad, led by Shubman Gill in Rohit Sharma’s absence, is set to leave from Mumbai on Friday night. In Rahul’s case, the upcoming match represents more than just a warm-up — it’s a vital opportunity to firm up his place and find rhythm ahead of the opening Test at Headingley on 20 June.

Rahul leads senior presence in A squad Rahul, who boasts two centuries in English conditions, remains one of India’s most experienced batters in the absence of Rohit and Kohli. While his career average of 33.57 in 58 Tests may not suggest dominance, much of his impact has come as an opener in overseas conditions. It remains to be seen whether the team management continues to back him at the top or slots him in the middle order. India A's top-order trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair impressed in the first game, with Nair especially catching the eye through a double century. Rahul, known for his solid technique, will aim to maximise the two innings on offer to build confidence and iron out any flaws.

Battle for spots continues While Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are unavailable due to IPL fatigue, the second match could give opportunities to others like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in the middle order. Pacer Akash Deep, who didn’t play in the previous match, is expected to get game time in this outing. There is also a selection contest brewing between Shardul Thakur and Nitish Reddy for the fast-bowling all-rounder role. Reddy, who bowled sparingly during the IPL, may have to prove his fitness if he is to be considered ahead of the more seasoned Thakur. England Lions test bench strength For the England Lions, the game will be just as crucial. With injuries clouding the availability of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and possibly Gus Atkinson, pacers Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes are hoping to stake a claim for the first Test.