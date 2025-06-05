Home / Cricket / News / Smriti Mandhana backs WMPL boost, vows to guide young Maharashtra talent

Smriti Mandhana backs WMPL boost, vows to guide young Maharashtra talent

Smriti shared that platforms like WMPL can fast-track young talent, as they simulate the challenges and competitiveness of higher levels

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana, a leading voice in Indian women’s cricket, has expressed her excitement over the launch of the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL), calling it a much-needed step to elevate the game at the grassroots level. As the captain of Ratnagiri Jets, Mandhana believes this initiative will help unearth hidden talent across the state while giving young girls early exposure to the pressures and professionalism of franchise cricket. She sees WMPL as more than just a platform for performance—it’s a bridge that connects budding cricketers to higher opportunities, including the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and national selection. Smriti emphasised that the league brings not just visibility, but also valuable investment, structure, and a chance for young players to dream bigger, with real pathways to success. 

Franchise cricket builds maturity, says Mandhana

Smriti shared that platforms like WMPL can fast-track young talent, as they simulate the challenges and competitiveness of higher levels. She said this exposure, especially at the age of 14 or 15, is a big step forward—one she and her peers didn’t have when they started. According to her, “When owners come with expectations, it helps players grow up fast and learn to carry responsibility.” She believes this sort of professionalism prepares young girls better for the demands of national and international cricket.

Investments bringing real change to women’s cricket

Mandhana highlighted the role of clubs and associations in bringing structured programmes for women. She admitted that her generation had to learn late about things like fitness and match preparation, often relying on observing international standards. But now, she feels encouraged by the way investment is grooming players from the beginning. “What men’s cricket had for years, we are now beginning to see in the women’s game,” she said, expressing optimism that in a few years the Indian side will show marked improvement because of such efforts.

Corporate leagues are more than promotion

As captain of Ratnagiri Jets, Smriti said she doesn’t view WMPL as just a promotional event. “We’ve moved beyond the stage of seeking visibility,” she noted. To her, the league represents real growth—where people want to invest because they see potential. She pointed out that such events are proof that women’s cricket can bring in revenue, and that itself is a strong statement of where the game is headed.

Pressure, motivation, and winning mindsets

Smriti spoke candidly about pressure, saying it’s part of every match, regardless of past results. Her team had won previous editions in other formats, but she didn’t see that as added stress. Instead, she told her squad to view it as motivation. “Every time you wear a jersey, you want to give your best. That’s pressure enough,” she said, underlining her approach as a leader.

Leadership rooted in joy and teamwork

Mandhana stressed that her message to the team would be simple—enjoy the game, have fun, and build strong memories together. “What stays with you isn’t just the trophy, but the journey you shared with your squad,” she reflected. She also spoke against rigid hierarchies, saying she doesn’t believe in seniors versus juniors—only in the balance between more and less experience.

Ready to listen, learn, and guide

As a senior, Smriti said she doesn’t believe mentoring is a one-way street. She recalled her WPL experience, saying even seasoned players like her learn from the energy of younger girls. “You absorb that spark, and it keeps you going,” she remarked, emphasising that guiding young talent also enriches her own game.

Looking ahead: A message to fans

With the inaugural season under way, Smriti urged fans to come out and support women’s cricket in big numbers. “I’ve played in Pune before and we’ve always received great support,” she recalled fondly. Now leading a Maharashtra side, she said she’s proud to represent her home state and is looking forward to creating something special—on and off the field—with the Ratnagiri Jets.
 

Topics :T20 cricket

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

