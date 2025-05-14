ENG vs WI ODI series to begin on May 29; Buttler, Archer named in squad

Five players currently active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been named in England’s squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies, creating potential scheduling headaches as the IPL resumes on May 17.

The IPL final, originally scheduled for May 25, will now take place on June 3—the same day as the final ODI in the three-match series. This overlap puts the availability of several England players in question, depending on how far their respective IPL teams progress.

ALSO READ: RCB's title hopes under threat as they resume their IPL 2025 campaign Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, and Will Jacks have all been included in England’s 16-man ODI squad. Spinner Tom Hartley returns to the fold, along with fast bowler Brydon Carse, who has recovered from injury. Notably, Liam Livingstone has been left out.

A sixth IPL player, Phil Salt, has been named in the T20I squad for the series that starts shortly after the IPL concludes.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had initially issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) based on the tournament ending in late May. However, with the new final date now clashing with international fixtures, the ECB stated those clearances are now under "review."

Of the five ODI squad members active in the IPL, Archer (Rajasthan Royals) and Overton (Chennai Super Kings) are with franchises unlikely to reach the playoffs, increasing the likelihood of their timely return. In contrast, Buttler (Gujarat Titans), Bethell (RCB), and Jacks (Mumbai Indians) remain in contention for the knockout stages.

ALSO READ: Will Aussies return to IPL 2025? Here's what Cricket Australia said Bethell, notably, opted out of England’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe to continue playing in the IPL. Whether he, Buttler, and Jacks complete the league will depend on further discussions between the ECB, players, and the BCCI, especially considering the IPL’s strict policy that could ban players for two years if they pull out mid-season.

The ODI series is particularly significant as it marks Harry Brook’s debut as England’s white-ball captain and could have a lasting impact on the team’s qualification chances for the 2027 World Cup. England and West Indies currently sit eighth and ninth in the rankings, with only the top eight guaranteed a direct entry.

The ECB remains in talks with the BCCI to find a workable solution.