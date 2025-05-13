Virat and Rohit's absence a big boost for us: England's Moeen Ali

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes the absence of Indian cricketing icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the upcoming Test series in England will serve as a "massive boost" for the home side. Both Rohit and Kohli have announced their retirements from Test cricket, leaving India without two of their most seasoned players ahead of the five-match series, which also marks the start of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The much-anticipated series kicks off at Headingley on June 20.

Definitely, I think it's a massive boost for England. Two top players who've been to England a few times on tour, so they have the experience. I remember Rohit playing really well the last time they were in England. The character they have, the leaders they (are), both of them have captained India in Test cricket, so yeah a massive loss for the team," Moeen said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Moeen, who concluded his international career last year after featuring in 68 Tests and contributing over 3,000 runs along with 200-plus wickets, suggested that Shubman Gill is the most likely candidate to take over India's captaincy. Despite his limited leadership experience in the longest format, Moeen believes Gill has the credentials to take on the challenge.

"I think it will be Shubman Gill. Ideally they (BCCI) would want Jasprit Bumrah to captain because he is a very good captain, a good leader who has done it before.

"But because of his injury record he might not be a able to last the whole series, I think they'll give it (captaincy) to somebody who's done decently so far in Test cricket. Gill leads Gujarat Titans in IPL, so they've still got a very, very good captain, inexperienced yes but a good captain and good brain, but it'll be a challenge (in England conditions)," he explained.

Moeen highlighted that captaining for the first time in England brings with it a unique set of difficulties, especially for someone who hasn't previously led the Test side.

"England is a challenge for anybody, any team that comes over and when it's your first time as captain, it's very, very difficult. So, I think the signs look good for England to take the series but I would never underestimate India or their ability they have with the bat in particular.

"But they have brilliant players who just don't have the experience of obviously playing in England and that's something that you need in England. I think it's a great chance for England," Moeen added.

He also reflected on Kohli’s departure from the Test arena, calling it a significant setback for the format, and praising Kohli’s impact on the game both on and off the field.

"It's (Kohli's retirement) a massive blow to Test cricket. He was the one pioneer, the one guy in Test cricket that always pushed the format. Amazing player, amazing career.

"He's done so much for the game itself, especially in India. I think after Sachin (Tendulkar), he was the guy everybody comes to watch and he filled out stadiums. Amazing record, a brilliant player to watch as well. The style he played with (was) very competitive and a brilliant captain as well. A big blow to Test cricket," Moeen said.