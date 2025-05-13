ENG vs IND: India is going to be a tough challenge - James Anderson

James Anderson weighed in on how both sides are shaping up ahead of an intense few months in red-ball cricket. With England scheduled to face both India and Australia in Test assignments after a one-off Test against Zimbabwe later in May, Anderson emphasized the importance of building early momentum. As Team India gears up for a crucial away Test series in England, former England pace legendweighed in on how both sides are shaping up ahead of an intense few months in red-ball cricket. With England scheduled to face both India and Australia in Test assignments after a one-off Test against Zimbabwe later in May, Anderson emphasized the importance of building early momentum.

Anderson, who had been an integral part of England's red-ball plans over the years, spoke about the significance of the upcoming India series, especially as it precedes the much-anticipated Ashes clash. He acknowledged that while the Ashes often takes center stage, the India series will be a critical test for England, given the strength and depth of the Indian squad.

ALSO READ: It's a huge surprise, Kohli-Rohit deserved on-field send-off: Kumble "India will be a huge challenge," Anderson admitted. "They have world-class players, and even though Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won't be part of the squad anymore, their upcoming young players are also giving remarkable performances."

The retirements of Indian stalwarts Rohit and Kohli will certainly mark the beginning of a new era for Indian Test cricket. However, Anderson believes the gap left by their departure may be quickly filled, thanks to the influx of promising young talent emerging from the IPL and domestic circuits. He noted that several players have shown the skill and temperament needed to succeed in the longer format.

England, on the other hand, will be boosted by the expected return of captain Ben Stokes, who has been working towards full fitness. Anderson stressed that Stokes' leadership and presence on the field could play a pivotal role in setting the tone for the home side during the series.

With both teams in transition and plenty at stake, the upcoming Test series between England and India which is scheduled for June 20-4 August, is shaping up to be a fascinating battle of resilience, talent, and tactical brilliance.