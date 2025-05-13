Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will Aussies return to IPL 2025? Here's what Cricket Australia said

Will Aussies return to IPL 2025? Here's what Cricket Australia said

CA confirmed that team management would assist players in managing their preparation for the WTC final, should they opt to complete the IPL season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced it will respect and support the personal choices of its players regarding participation in the remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is set to resume on May 17.  The decision comes at a time when the tournament's schedule overlaps with preparations for the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa, scheduled to begin on June 11 at Lord’s in London. 
   
  AUS and SA players unlikely to return for IPL 2025  With the IPL concluding just eight days before the WTC final, Australian and South African Test regulars find themselves in a scheduling bind. In a statement released on Tuesday, CA confirmed that team management would assist players in managing their preparation for the WTC final, should they opt to complete the IPL season.

The T20 league had been suspended due to ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan. Although some Australian players, including captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, returned home following the suspension, a few coaches like Ricky Ponting and Brad Haddin have remained in India.
 
Players still active in the IPL include Cummins and Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Starc (Delhi Capitals), and Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru). With SRH out of playoff contention, the decision is more pressing for players from RCB and DC, both of whom remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.
 
Cricket Australia continues to coordinate with the BCCI and Australian government regarding the safety and security of its players.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

