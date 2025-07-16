ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

India Women’s team is set to face England Women’s team in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Buoyed by a historic 3-2 T20I series win — their first ever against England — the Women in Blue will now look to carry that momentum into the 50-over format as part of their preparation for the ODI World Cup later this year.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s focus has shifted in recent years toward consistently posting scores in excess of 300. With in-form opener Pratika Rawal — the fastest to 500 runs in women’s ODIs — along with seasoned batters Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh, India’s top and middle order look powerful.

England, on the other hand, are bolstered by the return of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and world No. 1 ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone, both fit after recent injuries. They’ll aim to bounce back and assert dominance in the 50-over format.

India’s bowling attack will miss key pacers Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh, and Pooja Vastrakar, forcing more responsibility on Arundhati Reddy and a spin-heavy line-up led by Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana.

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the England Women vs India Women first ODI match be played?

The first ODI between England Women and India Women will be played on Saturday, July 16.

Where will the first ODI between England Women and India Women be played?

The first ODI match between England Women and India Women will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

When will the toss for the first ODI match between England Women and India Women take place?

The toss for the first ODI match between England Women and India Women will take place at 5 PM IST.