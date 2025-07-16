ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

India Women’s team is set to face England Women’s team in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Buoyed by a historic 3-2 T20I series win — their first ever against England — the Women in Blue will now look to carry that momentum into the 50-over format as part of their preparation for the ODI World Cup later this year.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s focus has shifted in recent years toward consistently posting scores in excess of 300. With in-form opener Pratika Rawal — the fastest to 500 runs in women’s ODIs — along with seasoned batters Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh, India’s top and middle order look powerful.
India’s bowling attack will miss key pacers Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh, and Pooja Vastrakar, forcing more responsibility on Arundhati Reddy and a spin-heavy line-up led by Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana.
England, on the other hand, are bolstered by the return of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and world No. 1 ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone, both fit after recent injuries. They’ll aim to bounce back and assert dominance in the 50-over format.
ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Playing 11
England Women playing 11 (probable): Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell
India Women playing 11 (probable): Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud
ENG-W vs IND-W: Head-to-head in ODIs
- Total matches: 76
- England Women won: 40
- India Women won: 34
- No results: 2
ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Full squads
England Women ODI squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
India Women ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare
ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the England Women vs India Women first ODI match be played?
The first ODI between England Women and India Women will be played on Saturday, July 16.
Where will the first ODI between England Women and India Women be played?
The first ODI match between England Women and India Women will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
When will the toss for the first ODI match between England Women and India Women take place?
The toss for the first ODI match between England Women and India Women will take place at 5 PM IST.
When will the England Women vs India Women match begin on July 16?
The first ODI match between England Women and India Women will begin at 5:30 PM IST on July 16.
Where to watch live telecast of the first ODI match between England Women and India Women?
The live telecast of the first ODI match between England Women and India Women will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the first ODI match between England Women and India Women?
The live streaming of the first ODI match between England Women and India Women will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode app and website in India.