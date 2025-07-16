Home / Cricket / News / India batter Devdutt Padikkal attracts top bid at auction ahead of KSCA T20

India batter Devdutt Padikkal attracts top bid at auction ahead of KSCA T20

Devdutt was bought by Hubli Tigers ahead of the tournament which is set to take place between August 11 and 27 behind closed doors.

Devdutt Padikkal
Bengaluru: RCB's Devdutt Padikkal before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal attracted the highest bid of Rs 13.20 lakh in the players auction held here on Tuesday ahead of this year's Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Devdutt was bought by Hubli Tigers ahead of the tournament which is set to take place between August 11 and 27 behind closed doors.

Abhinav Manohar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and former India batter Manish Pandey received the second-highest bids, going to the Hubli Tigers and Mysuru Warriors respectively for Rs 12.20 lakh each. 

ALSO READ: Tri-series 2nd T20: New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming & time

Among the bowlers, Shivamogga Lions went big for Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa at Rs 10.80 lakh, while Bengaluru Blasters shelled out Rs 8.30 lakh for pacer Vidyadhar Patil.

The Shivamogga Lions bought India A batter Aneeshwar Gautam for Rs 8.20 lakh, while Mangaluru Dragons highlighted their auction day with the purchase of veteran Shreyas Gopal for Rs 8.60 lakh.

Each team will make two more additions to their squads with players from their respective catchment areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India should have won Lord's Test with kind of quality in dressing room

Archer eager for last two India Tests, aims for Ashes after Lord's win

Hamza Shaikh's ton helps England U19 draw first Youth Test vs India U19

What did King Charles III ask Indian skipper Shubman Gill after 3rd Test?

Why is Anil Kumble critical of Ravindra Jadeja despite his brilliant knock?

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story