India batter Devdutt Padikkal attracts top bid at auction ahead of KSCA T20

India middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal attracted the highest bid of Rs 13.20 lakh in the players auction held here on Tuesday ahead of this year's Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Devdutt was bought by Hubli Tigers ahead of the tournament which is set to take place between August 11 and 27 behind closed doors.

Abhinav Manohar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and former India batter Manish Pandey received the second-highest bids, going to the Hubli Tigers and Mysuru Warriors respectively for Rs 12.20 lakh each.

Among the bowlers, Shivamogga Lions went big for Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa at Rs 10.80 lakh, while Bengaluru Blasters shelled out Rs 8.30 lakh for pacer Vidyadhar Patil.