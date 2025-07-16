Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tri-series 2nd T20: New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming & time

New Zealand will be playing their first match of the series and their first international outing since April.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa are set to take on New Zealand in the second match of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, July 16.
 
The Proteas come into the game on a high after registering a five-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe in the series opener. Led by Rassie van der Dussen, the South African side produced a clinical performance with both bat and ball. Spinner George Linde was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 wickets for just 10 runs in his three-over spell, as Zimbabwe were held to a modest 141/6.  In response, young sensation Dewald Brevis played a blistering 17-ball 41, while debutant Rubin Hermann anchored the chase with a composed 45 off 37 deliveries. South Africa chased down the target comfortably in 15.5 overs, earning their first two points of the campaign.
 
 
New Zealand, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the series and their first international outing since April. The Kiwis last played a home ODI series against Pakistan, which they swept 3-0. Prior to that, they secured a 4-1 victory in the five-match T20I series against the same opposition.  In that T20I series, wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert was in sensational form, amassing 249 runs across five innings at a phenomenal average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 207.50. On the bowling front, pacer Jacob Duffy stood out with 13 wickets at an impressive average of 8.38 and an economy of 6.17.
 
As South Africa look to continue their winning momentum, New Zealand will aim to make a strong start in the tri-nation tournament and set the tone for the rest of their campaign. 

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Playing 11 today
 
New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy.
 
South Africa playing 11(probables): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Rassie van der Dussen (C), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20s

Total matches played: 15
New Zealand won: 4
South Africa won: 11
No result: 0
 
Squads of Both Teams
 
New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Additional Covers: Mitchell Hay, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson
 
South Africa squad: Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

 
When does the NZ vs SA 2nd T20I match take place?
 
New Zealand will take on South Africa for the 2nd T20I on July 16.
 
What is the venue of the NZ vs SA 2nd T20I match?
 
Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe will host the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and South Africa.
 
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs SA 2nd T20I take place?
 
The New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I live toss will occur at 4 PM IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs SA 2nd T20 match begin?
 
The live match time for New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I is 4:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ vs SA 2nd T20I match in India?
 
The New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live telecast will not be available in India.
 
How do you watch the live streaming of today’s NZ vs SA 2nd T20I match in India?
 
FanCode will provide the live streaming of the NZ vs SA 2nd T20I match.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

