Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / England hand debut to rookie seamer Josh Hull for final test vs Sri Lanka

England hand debut to rookie seamer Josh Hull for final test vs Sri Lanka

Chasing a rare clean sweep of six wins in a row, England has thrown the left-armer in to face Sri Lanka at the The Oval in place of Matthew Potts.

England cricket team
England cricket team. Photo: Sporzpics for BCCI
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

England will give rookie seamer Josh Hull his first taste of international cricket after including him in the team for the final test of the summer.

Chasing a rare clean sweep of six wins in a row, England has thrown the left-armer in to face Sri Lanka at the The Oval in place of Matthew Potts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 20-year-old Hull has taken only 16 first-class wickets in 10 matches. But England has made a habit of gambling on young talent since head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge.

It's a great week for him to come in, learn a little bit and show off exactly what he can do, said Ollie Pope, who this week completes a three-game run as stand-in skipper for the injured Stokes.

Why not get him in? This is a great opportunity for him, you can show exactly what you can do in the international stage.

England has already clinched the three-match series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after wins in Manchester and at Lord's.

More From This Section

Ishan Kishan unlikely to feature in Duleep Trophy first-round match

Scotland vs Australia 1st T20 Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming

India to England: WTC 2025 final qualification scenarios of top 5 teams

Historic win over Pakistan will make people in Bangladesh happy: Shanto

England cricket board appoints Brendon McCullum as ODI and T20I coach

That backed up a 3-0 victory over the West Indies in July and England is now just one victory away from completing a clean sweep of home test series in a summer for the first time since 2004.

The quest for that victory starts Friday.

England: Dan Lawrence, ?Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, ?Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), ?Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, ?Olly Stone, ?Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood dismisses rumours of rift with Shaheen Afridi

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, live match timings, and streaming

IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid set to return as Rajasthan Royals head coach

Ajinkya Rahane's 192(102) keep Leicestershire alive against Glamorgan

Viral Video: Virat Kohli's deepfake video slamming Gill goes viral on X

Topics :CricketEngland cricket team

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story