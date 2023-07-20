England's Nat Sciver Brunt completes 6000 runs in international cricket

England batter Nat Sciver Brunt has accomplished a milestone of completing six thousand runs in international cricket in Taunton.

She joined the elite club of 6,000 runs in the third ODI match against Australia in the women's Ashes series.

With yet another outstanding knock from Brunt of 129, England defeated Australia by 69 runs (DLS method) in the third and final ODI match of the series at Taunton in Somerset.

Brunt scored 6100 runs in 217 international matches. She has smashed 590 runs in nine Test matches while 3280 runs in 97 matches of ODIs. In T20Is, She hit 2230 runs in 111 games.



The victory on Tuesday allowed England to clinch the ODI component of the series 2-1, but Australia still retained the Ashes as the multi-format series ended tied at 8-8 following the seven matches. However, After retaining the series, Australia will keep the trophy.

It was star all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt that once again shone brightest for England during the Ashes, with the 30-year-old scoring more runs than any other player (404) over the course of the series and chipping in with five wickets with her more than handy medium pace.

Sciver-Brunt's stylish knock of 129 helped England prevail in the most lop-sided contest of the series on Tuesday and the England all-rounder was deservedly named Player of the Match for her innings and Player of the Series for her side.

Australian counterpart Ashleigh Gardner was adjudged the combined Player of the Series for her 208 runs and 23 wickets and the 26-year-old took home the Peden-Archdale Medal as a result.