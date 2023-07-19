IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

India will look to cleans-sweep the two-match Test series against West Indies when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes on the hosts in the second Test, starting Thursday (July 19), at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. With India managing to win the Dominica Test comprehensively, it is highly improbable that management can make any changes in their Playing 11. However, Rohit Sharma might make a few changes in their bowling department. In that case, Jaydev Unadkat, who went wicketless in 1st Test, could pave the way for Mukesh Kumar or Navdeep Saini in India’s Playing 11.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Playing 11

However, in the build-up to the second Test in Port of Spain, captain Rohit Sharma said that he would not make any drastic changes in the Playing XI. However, he also stated that the inclement weather conditions in Port of Spain haven't helped in getting clarity about the Queens Park Oval track.

Meanwhile, with the West Indies pitch favouring the spinner, the management could also bring Axar Patel in place of pace all-rounder Shardul Thakur in India’s Playing 11.

India Playing 11 probables:





ALSO READ: 2nd Test preview: Rahane eyes big runs in India vs West Indies 100th Test Yashavi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies Playing 11 probables:

With Raymon Reifer already out of the West Indies squad for 2nd Test. Kirk McKenzie or Kevin Sinclair could find a place in West Indies Playing 11.

WI predicted XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie/ Kevin Sinclair, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India vs West Indies head-to-head in Tests

Overall, India and West Indies have played against each other 98 times. West Indies hold the advantage in head-to-head comparison with 30 wins while India managed to emerge victorious 23 times.

IND vs WI head-to-head in Tests

Matches: 99

West Indies won: 30

India won: 23

Drawn: 46

WI vs IND head to head in the Caribbean

Matches played: 52

India won: 10

West Indies won: 16

Drawn: 26

India vs West Indies in the last 5 matches

However, in recent times India have a clear advantage over Caribbean nations, winning all five encounters against the West Indies side.

India won by an innings and 141 runs (2023)

India won by 257 runs (2019)

India won by 318 runs (2019)

India won by 10 wickets (2018)

India won by an innings and 272 runs (2018)

India tour of West Indies 2023: When and Where to watch WI vs IND 2nd Test

When India vs West Indies 2nd Test will take place?

The West Indies vs India 2nd Test will begin on July 20, Thursday.

What is the venue of the WI vs IND 2nd Test?

The venue for the IND vs WI 2nd Test is Port of Spain, Trinidad.

When West Indies vs India live toss will take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WI vs IND live toss for the second Test will take place at 7 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 2nd Test according to Indian Standard Time?

The 2nd Test between West Indies and India will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 2nd Test?

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live broadcast West Indies vs India 2nd Test in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 2nd Test in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 2nd Test in India for free.

Here are the squads of both teams:

India’s squad for West Indies Tests: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies’ squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.