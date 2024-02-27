Home / Cricket / News / England team to spend free time in Bengaluru and Chandigarh before 5th Test

England team to spend free time in Bengaluru and Chandigarh before 5th Test

In the long break between the second and third Tests, the whole England squad spent its free time in Abu Dhabi.

England cricket team. Photo: Sporzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India Ranchi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
The England Test squad members will split across Chandigarh and Bengaluru during the one-week break they have got ahead of the fifth and final Test against India beginning March 7 in Dharamsala.

The side has conceded a series-deciding 1-3 lead after going down by five wickets in the fourth Test here on Monday.

It was also in Abu Dhabi that the Ben Stokes-led side had trained before arriving in India for the series that began on January 25.

However, the players have chosen Chandigarh and Bengaluru for the week leading up to the Dharamsala Test.

"The squad will be split across Chandigarh and Bengaluru before the fifth Test. They are unlikely to hit the nets during the break. The squad arrives in Dharamsala about three days before the Test (March 4)," an ECB source told PTI.

The loss against India is the visitors' first series defeat in the 'Bazball' era.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

