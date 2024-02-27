Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner announces retirement from Tests; key stats

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner announces retirement from Tests; key stats

Wagner hung up his boots after 64 Tests for New Zealand, an adopted country as he moved from South Africa. In his stellar Test career, Wagner took 260 wkts at an average of 27.57 & strike rate of 52.7

Neil Wagner
Anish Kumar New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 8:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner announced his retirement from Test cricket on Tuesday after he was informed that he won't be selected for the Australia Test series, which starts on February 29 in Wellington. However, Wagner would continue to play First Class Cricket. 

The 37-year-old left-arm pacer revealed his decision to hang up his boots at a press conference alongside New Zealand head coach Gary Stead at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The team invited Wagner to be part of the squad before the Wellington Test.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Wagner said while talking to media persons: "I knew the time was coming near. They sometimes say when you think about retirement, you're screwed in a way. I knew the time was going to come, and it was going to come close. In the last week, reflecting and looking into the future, looking at the Test matches that are to come, I thought it was the right time to step down and let the other guys come in and do what we've been doing as a group for some years and grow that attack."

"It's never easy. It's an emotional road. It's a big roller coaster. But it's something that I feel like the time to come in to pass that baton on and leave that Black Cap in a good place for the rest to take it and hopefully grow their legacy forward."

Wagner Test cricket stats

Wagner hung up his boots after 64 Tests for New Zealand, an adopted country as he moved from South Africa. In his stellar Test career, Wagner took 260 wickets at an average of 27.57 and a strike rate of 52.7, which is second best to Sir Richard Hadlee among Kiwi bowlers.

Wagner made his Test debut on July 25 in 2012 against West Indies. He took only wicket in that match. 

The Hamilton Test against South Africa on February 16, 2024 was Wagner's last Test.

Bowling
FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
Tests 64 122 13725 7169 260 7/39 9/73 27.57 3.13 52.7 13 9 0
FC 205 376 41896 22299 821 7/39 11/111 27.16 3.19 51 47 36 2
List A 116 112 5641 5038 176 5/31 5/31 28.62 5.35 32 11 3 0
T20s 86 82 1727 2483 95 4/33 4/33 26.13 8.62 18.1 1 0 0
Batting & Fielding
FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct
Tests 64 84 24 875 66* 14.58 1687 51.86 0 1 96 36 19
FC 205 271 59 3588 72 16.92 6587 54.47 0 10 - 102 67
List A 116 63 11 634 45* 12.19 776 81.7 0 0 48 15 21
T20s 86 43 18 242 36 9.68 195 124.1 0 0 18 10 11
*source:espncricinfo

Also Read

Australia captain Meg Lanning retires from international cricket

After Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI to retire MS Dhoni's iconic number 7 jersey

Why South Africa named uncapped Neil Brand as captain for New Zealand tour?

IIT Madras researchers develop AI model to determine the age of a foetus

FDs, insurance, gold top retirement investments, MFs gain traction: Survey

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Top five key takeaways for Team India from Ranchi

Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh reach semis with thrilling win over Andhra

IND vs ENG: Raina credits Army upbringing for Jurel's fearless approach

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rohit wants to give youngsters environment to excell

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket after long layoff

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :New Zealand cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story