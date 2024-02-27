New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner announces retirement from Tests; key stats

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner announced his retirement from Test cricket on Tuesday after he was informed that he won't be selected for the Australia Test series, which starts on February 29 in Wellington. However, Wagner would continue to play First Class Cricket.

The 37-year-old left-arm pacer revealed his decision to hang up his boots at a press conference alongside New Zealand head coach Gary Stead at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.



The team invited Wagner to be part of the squad before the Wellington Test.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Wagner said while talking to media persons: "I knew the time was coming near. They sometimes say when you think about retirement, you're screwed in a way. I knew the time was going to come, and it was going to come close. In the last week, reflecting and looking into the future, looking at the Test matches that are to come, I thought it was the right time to step down and let the other guys come in and do what we've been doing as a group for some years and grow that attack."

"It's never easy. It's an emotional road. It's a big roller coaster. But it's something that I feel like the time to come in to pass that baton on and leave that Black Cap in a good place for the rest to take it and hopefully grow their legacy forward."

Wagner Test cricket stats

Wagner hung up his boots after 64 Tests for New Zealand, an adopted country as he moved from South Africa. In his stellar Test career, Wagner took 260 wickets at an average of 27.57 and a strike rate of 52.7, which is second best to Sir Richard Hadlee among Kiwi bowlers.

Wagner made his Test debut on July 25 in 2012 against West Indies. He took only wicket in that match.

The Hamilton Test against South Africa on February 16, 2024 was Wagner's last Test.