England vs India LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: All eyes on Pant injury; Action begins at 3:30 PM IST
ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: India will resume from 264-4, with Shardul Thakur and Ravindra at the crease at the Old Trafford in Manchester
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
All eyes will on Team India batters Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur as they begin Day 2 of the 4th Test between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester today. All the eyes will be on Rishabh Pant injury and whether he would come out to bat on Day 2 as he has been advised for 6 weeks of rest after toe facture. However, an official update is still awaited. Pant could risk to come out to bat if needed in the later course of the Test.
But. the news of Rishabh Pant not able to stand as of now will hit hard to the batting side that hoped to use his abilities to post a good total. However, with Jadeja at the helm, fans still haven't lost hope of a challenging total in the 1st inings.
Day 1 summary
Bad light brought an early close to Day One of the fourth Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford, with India finishing at 264/4 after 83 overs. The highlight of the day was B Sai Sudharsan’s composed 61 – his maiden Test half-century. Recalled to the XI in place of Karun Nair, Sudharsan began nervously and had a lucky break when he was dropped on 20.
However, the left-hander grew into his innings confidently, striking seven boundaries during his 151-ball stay at the crease, battling tough conditions on a challenging pitch under gloomy skies. India 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2:
|India 1st Inning
|264-4 (83 ov) CRR:3.18
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c H Brook b L Dawson
|58
|107
|10
|1
|54.21
|KL Rahul
|c Z Crawley b C Woakes
|46
|98
|4
|0
|46.94
|Sai Sudharsan
|c B Carse b B Stokes
|61
|151
|7
|0
|40.4
|Shubman Gill (C)
|lbw b B Stokes
|12
|23
|1
|0
|52.17
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|Retired hurt
|37
|48
|2
|1
|77.08
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Not out
|19
|37
|3
|0
|51.35
|Shardul Thakur
|Not out
|19
|36
|2
|0
|52.78
|Extras
|12 (b 0, Ib 6, w 4, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|264 (4 wkts, 83 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Washington Sundar,Anshul Kamboj,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj
|Fall of Wickets
|94-1(KL Rahul 29.6),120-2(Yashasvi Jaiswal 40.1),140-3(Shubman Gill 49.1),235-4(Sai Sudharsan 73.5)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|17
|4
|43
|1
|0
|0
|2.53
|Jofra Archer
|16
|2
|44
|0
|0
|2
|2.75
|Brydon Carse
|16
|1
|60
|0
|2
|0
|3.75
|Ben Stokes
|14
|2
|47
|2
|0
|2
|3.36
|Liam Dawson
|15
|1
|45
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Joe Root
|5
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|3.8
England vs India 4th Test Playing 11:
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes
India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 1 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score and match updates here.
2:58 PM
4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Will Pant come out to bat in Manchester?
Rishabh Pant has not accompanied the team, having sustained a fractured metatarsal while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. He is confirmed to miss the fifth Test at The Oval. Whether he can return to bat in Manchester in case of an emergency remains uncertain. At the moment, the outlook appears bleak for India. As former England captain Michael Vaughan put it, the match has effectively turned into "11 vs 10." India now faces a tough challenge to stage a comeback in this Test.
2:49 PM
4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All eyes on Pant's injury!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the 4th Test between England and India in Manchester. With Rishabh Pant expected to be ruled out for 6 weeks due to a toe injur, India will have to continue their batting innings without the wicketkeeper-batter. jadeja and Shardul will begin the day on the crease for India. First ball at 3:30 PM IST.
Topics : India vs England Test Cricket India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:46 PM IST