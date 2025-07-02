England vs India LIVE SCORE updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss to take place at 3 PM IST today

In the Bazball era, England captain Ben Stokes will look to capitalise on their superior record against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham today, as the two sides clash in the second Test. India have played eight matches at the venue and are yet to win.

Meanwhile, England registered their highest successful run chase in Tests at this ground—and that too against India—when Jasprit Bumrah led the side in 2022.

India vs England 2nd Test Playing XI

Coming to team dynamics, England have picked an unchanged playing XI from the previous match, while India are assessing the conditions before finalising their combination.

India Playing XI (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

IND vs ENG Live Toss: The live toss between India’s Shubman Gill and England captain Ben Stokes will take place at 3:00 PM IST today.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1: Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 1 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.

Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1: Free Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.

