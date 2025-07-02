England vs India LIVE SCORE updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss to take place at 3 PM IST today
2nd Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: England will field an unchanged playing XI from the previous match; India likely to make two changes in their XI.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
In the Bazball era, England captain Ben Stokes will look to capitalise on their superior record against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham today, as the two sides clash in the second Test. India have played eight matches at the venue and are yet to win.
Meanwhile, England registered their highest successful run chase in Tests at this ground—and that too against India—when Jasprit Bumrah led the side in 2022.
India vs England 2nd Test Playing XI
Coming to team dynamics, England have picked an unchanged playing XI from the previous match, while India are assessing the conditions before finalising their combination.
India Playing XI (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
IND vs ENG Live Toss: The live toss between India’s Shubman Gill and England captain Ben Stokes will take place at 3:00 PM IST today.
2:52 PM
2nd Test Day 1 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nitish Reddy in the mix
Nitish Reddy is reportedly repalcing Shardul Thakur in today's match.
2:50 PM
2nd Test Day 1 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston will take place at 3 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
2:44 PM
2nd Test Day 1 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: No Bumrah for India?
Indian pacer Akash Deep is marking his run-up at the moment, which means Bumrah is expected to miss today's playing 11 list for India.
2:40 PM
2nd Test Day 1 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's records at Edgbaston in Tests vs England
India have played 8 Tests against England at Edgbaston out of which they have lost 7, while one ended in a draw.
2:30 PM
2nd Test Day 1 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Will India play two spinners?
Indian skipper Gill ahead of the second Test admitted that India could have performed better in bowling with two spinners on day five of the first Test. But, will he apply this comment in send Test and play two spinners or will they be sticking with four pacers and one spinner formula. Stay tuned to find out.
2:15 PM
2nd Test Day 1 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Squads of both the teams
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer, Sam James Cook, Jamie Overton.
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel
2:14 PM
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test on Day 1 in Birmingham's Edgbaston.
First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:12 PM IST