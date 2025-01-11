How Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have fared in ODI cricket for Team India

The focus of Indian cricket is now shifting to white-ball cricket ahead of the all-important Champions Trophy 2025. Fans will be looking forward to another ICC title triumph this year, following the refreshing T20 World Cup win last year.

However, many fans may need a refresher on how the Indian team lines up in the ODI format recently. The refresher is indeed needed due to the lesser number of ODI matches India has played recently.

Since the ODI World Cup 2023, Team India has only featured in 6 ODI matches, with only 3 ODIs being played in 2024.

ALSO READ: Virat blamed for Yuvraj Singh's exclusion from team after cancer recovery Many players who have had great success in the format have almost been forgotten. The likes of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have been excelling in the 50-over format for India.

Shubman Gill's consistent form in ODI cricket

Shubman Gill ODI stats for Team India Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2019-2024 47 47 7 2328 208 58.2 2288 101.74 6 13 1 259 52 The right-handed batter has been nothing short of a menace for his opponents when he takes the pitch in ODIs. Since 2023, Gill has scored an impressive 1584 runs at an average of 63.4. He has 5 centuries, only one less than Virat Kohli during this time, and 9 fifties to his name as well.

Why Team India can depend on KL Rahul in ODIs

Often disregarded on social media, KL Rahul should be given the credit he deserves. The batter who not only helped India with his bat in the recently held Border-Gavaskar Trophy but is also a lethal weapon to have in ODI cricket.

KL Rahul ODI stats for Team India Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2016-2024 77 72 14 2851 112 49.15 3256 87.56 7 18 3 226 61 His contribution in the batting line-up at number 5 has often saved India from blemishes after a top-order mishap. He has scored 1259 runs in 30 innings at an average of 57.2.

He also has 2 centuries and 9 fifties to his name. In fact, if batting at No. 5 in ODIs is concerned, KL Rahul (57.2 in 30 innings) is only behind the legendary AB de Villiers in terms of the best average in ODI cricket history.