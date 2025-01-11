Virat blamed for Yuvraj Singh's exclusion from team after cancer recovery

In the 2011 World Cup, he made history as the first player to score a half-century and take a five-wicket haul in the same match, finishing the tournament with 362 runs and 15 wickets. However, his career faced a serious setback after being diagnosed with cancer, leading to a lengthy battle and a comeback in 2012. ALSO READ: 'He was a my way or highway captain' Robin Uthappa on former India skipper Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s greatest match-winners in white-ball cricket, is fondly remembered for his contributions to India’s 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup victories. A key figure in both tournaments, Yuvraj captured the limelight in the inaugural 2007 World T20, where he famously hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.In the 2011 World Cup, he made history as the first player to score a half-century and take a five-wicket haul in the same match, finishing the tournament with 362 runs and 15 wickets. However, his career faced a serious setback after being diagnosed with cancer, leading to a lengthy battle and a comeback in 2012.

Virat Kohli to blame for Yuvraj's exit from Team India? Despite his valiant return, Yuvraj struggled to regain his peak form, and after a lackluster 2013 Champions Trophy and a disappointing 2017 tour of the West Indies, he was axed from the Indian team under captain Virat Kohli. In a candid revelation on 'Lallantop', former cricketer Robin Uthappa spoke about Yuvraj’s exclusion, comparing Kohli’s leadership style to that of Rohit Sharma, while addressing the way Kohli's approach affected Yuvraj’s place in the squad.

Uthappa, who was a teammate of both Yuvraj and Kohli, criticized Kohli’s captaincy for being demanding and exclusive. “Virat’s style of captaincy required players to meet his level of fitness, habits, and standards. While some captains elevate players by meeting them where they are, Virat insisted they reach his level,” Uthappa said. He pointed out that Kohli’s approach, though effective, could lead to players feeling alienated or rejected if they failed to meet the captain’s expectations.

Uthappa expressed his frustration with how Kohli treated Yuvraj, particularly after the latter's courageous recovery from cancer. He suggested that Kohli’s refusal to make exceptions for a player like Yuvraj, who had contributed significantly to India’s World Cup triumphs and battled cancer, was unjust. “Yuvraj deserved to be an exception,” Uthappa stated, emphasizing how Kohli’s demanding nature contributed to the legendary all-rounder’s exclusion, not MS Dhoni’s influence as some have believed.