'He was a my way or highway captain' Robin Uthappa on former India skipper

Over the years, the Indian cricket team has been fortunate to have been led by some of the game's most legendary captains, each leaving a distinctive mark on the team's legacy. These leaders have not only brought home numerous accolades but have also shown that leadership isn't just about strategy—it's about personality. It's this unique blend of character and tactics that elevates a team to greatness.

The debate of which captain has shaped India’s cricketing future better often boils down to two of the modern game’s giants: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While both have achieved remarkable success, their contrasting leadership styles have sparked intense comparison among fans, pundits, and former cricketers alike. Recently, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa weighed in on this ongoing debate during an interview, drawing a clear distinction between the captaincy styles of these two cricketing titans. 'Virat Kohli's captaincy was 'exclusive'

Uthappa described Rohit’s leadership as ‘inclusive,’ emphasizing how the captain makes an effort to understand each player’s strengths and weaknesses. He believes that Rohit brings out the best in his teammates, fostering a growth-oriented environment where players evolve at their own pace under his mentorship. Rohit’s approach is about nurturing potential, allowing players to develop into their best selves over time.

On the flip side, Uthappa painted Virat Kohli’s captaincy as 'exclusive.' He explained that Kohli, known for his relentless work ethic and passion, demands nothing short of excellence from his players. Kohli’s expectations are sky-high; players are expected to match his level of commitment and intensity, and only then will they find themselves a place in his side. This ‘no compromises’ attitude has undoubtedly yielded tremendous results, particularly in Test cricket, where Kohli’s leadership drove India to new heights.

However, Uthappa cautioned that Kohli’s style can sometimes be mentally taxing for players who struggle to reach such high standards. While both captaincy styles have reaped rewards, with Kohli leading India to historic Test victories and Rohit securing a T20 World Cup title, it’s evident that their approaches bring different dynamics to the team