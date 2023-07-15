Great injustice to fans if Pak don't go to India for World Cup: Misbah

The tussle between the political heads of both India and Pakistan is now creating problems for players and fans, believes former Pakistan captain and coach Misbah-Ul-Haq. Pakistan’s participation in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, which is to be hosted by India, will depend on whether the 11-member committee formed by their Primie Minister Shahbaz Sharif, recommends the team’s travel to the neighbouring country or not.

Misbah feels that when both countries can play other sports without any issues, then there should not be any problems as far as cricket is concerned.

“When there can be contact between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket? Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other,” said Misbah at a function in Karachi.

“It is a great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot,” Misbah added further.

Part of Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup winning team as well as the team that came to India for the 2011 ODI World Cup, Misbah feels that India presents a great challenge and favourable conditions for the player from his country to soak up the pressure and deliver their best.

“Certainly, Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India. The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there. Because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions. “ said the man with more than 11000 international runs under his bat.

Pakistan are scheduled to play the marquee clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. For their remaining matches, the men in green will be stationed in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

Here’s Pakistan’s schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023.

October 6: Pakistan v Qualifier, Hyderabad



October 12: Pakistan v Qualifier, Hyderabad



October 15: Pakistan v India, Ahmedabad



October 20: Pakistan v Australia, Bengaluru



October 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Chennai



October 27: Pakistan v South Africa, Chennai



October 21: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Kolkata



November 5: Pakistan v New Zealand, Bengaluru



November 12: Pakistan v England, Kolkata