Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the full squad men's cricket team for the 19th edition of the Asian Games (Asiad 2023).

BCCI announced a young squad for the Asian Games 2023 given India's packed season and ICC ODI World Cup scheduled for October-November.

In addition to IPL star Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad was selected asccaptain of India's team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.





ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: Kaur to lead India in women's cricket event - full squad The Asian Games are set to take place from September 23 to October 8, and Rinku, whose non-selection for T20Is against West Indies raised some concerns, has been selected.

A B team has been selected given the continental games would coincide with ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Prabhsimran Singh are the others who have been picked at the back of a stellar IPL. It was a coming of age season for Dube who helped CSK win a record equalling fifth title.



Jaiswal scored a hundred on his Test debut against the West Indies on Thursday before going on to become only the third Indian to score 150 in his first game for India.

Tilak has also been named in the team which will face the West Indies in a five-match series from August 3.

Gaikwad, who will lead the side in China, is currently with the Test squad in the Caribbean.

Wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are also part of the squad.

Cricket was last played the Asian Games in 2014 when India did not take part.

The BCCI Apex Council cleared the participation of men and women teams earlier this month.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

