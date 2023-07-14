Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI 1st Test: India declare first innings at 421/5; Jaiswal hits 171

IND vs WI 1st Test: India declare first innings at 421/5; Jaiswal hits 171

Debutant Jaiswal finally got out for 171 off 387 balls, while Kohli was dismissed for 76 runs.

Press Trust of India Roseau (Dominica)
Virat Kohli and Yashavi Jaiswal.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
India declared their first innings at 421 for five against the West Indies on the third day of the opening Test here on Friday.

The Indians have an overall lead of 271 runs.

India resumed the day at 312 for two with overnight centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the middle. Debutant Jaiswal finally got out for 171 off 387 balls, while Kohli was dismissed for 76 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was looking solid on 37 off 82 balls when the declaration came.
 

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

