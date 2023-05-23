GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score: Chennai 131/4 in 16; Rayudu, Jadeja bat

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023



GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Toss, IPL 2023,





Also Read: IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Confident Gujarat aim 4-0 against CSK, spot in final,

GT playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi,

CSK playing 11,



, Impact Substitute Options: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh,

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast,



GT vs CSK Qualifier 1, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai here. The Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across iOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network., Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya tossed the coin, and Chennai Super Kings skipper, MS Dhoni called out ‘head’, but it came tails and as a result, Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. While CSK have not changed the team that won them the last league game, Darshan Nalkande has come into the Gujarat Titans playing 11 in place of Yash Dayal as the lone change. It's the ‘winner takes it all’ encounter in the Indian Premier League as two of the best teams in the league stage- Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings go head to head in the first Qualifier of the 2023 edition. The match is being played at the home stadium of CSK- the MA Chidambaram in Chepauk Chennai. The winner of this game would advance to the season finale. , Read More