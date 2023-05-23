Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score: Chennai 131/4 in 16; Rayudu, Jadeja bat

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score: Chennai 131/4 in 16; Rayudu, Jadeja bat

Indian Premier League 2023 Qualifier 1 Live Updates, GT vs CSK: The winner of the match between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will reach the season finale

BS Web Team New Delhi
GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score: Chennai 131/4 in 16; Rayudu, Jadeja bat

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023
Read More

Key Event

8:55 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway’s miserable stay at the crease comes to an end

8:51 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Rahane walks back

8:47 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up for Chennai

8:36 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway conundrum

8:34 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Noor Ahmad cleans up Dube

8:25 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Gaikwad gone, Mohit Sharma gets him

8:23 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Openers add 87* and going great

8:22 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for Ruturaj, Chennai 76/0 after 10 overs

8:21 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Ruturaj closing-in on yet another fifty

8:21 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Seven overs done, Chennai moving nicely

8:19 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay done, Chennai 49/0

8:00 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Spinners operate from both the ends

7:56 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Improvement from Nalkande

7:46 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Cracking cover drive from Gaikwad

7:43 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: 14 runs from Nalkande’s over

7:40 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Just four runs from the first over

7:26 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans playing 11 for this game

7:26 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings playing 11 for this game

7:13 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: What happened at the toss?

7:09 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

7:08 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK predicted playing 11

7:08 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings playing combination

7:08 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: GT predicted playing 11

7:07 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans playing combination

7:07 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Weather Forecast

7:06 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

7:06 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

7:05 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss details

7:04 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Titans will be confident courtesy 3-0 advantage

7:03 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Top two teams face each other

7:01 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier- 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: After 70-match marathon, we are here

6:59 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier- 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Winner takes it all at Chepauk

6:56 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of GT vs CSK Qualifier-1, IPL 2023 match

8:55 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway’s miserable stay at the crease comes to an end

 
It never looked like the kind of innings Devon Conway is known for playing. He was eating up balls, trying to play unorthodox shots and most importantly, was unable to find the gaps. 
 
He had reached 40 in 33 balls and his innings finally came to an end as he tried to hit Mohammed Shami for a six, but managed to get it only as far as deep mid-wicket where Rashid Khan took an easy catch. Chennai are now four down for 128 with 26 balls to play. 
 

8:51 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Rahane walks back

 
Looking to cut the ball through the off side, Rahane hit it straight to the backward point where Shubman Gill made no mistake. This is the third Chennai wicket that has fallen and at the end of 15 overs, the CSK score reads 125/3.
 

8:47 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up for Chennai

8:36 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway conundrum

 
This wicket is definitely mot express and Ruturaj Gikawad played a brilliant innings. But Conway is not behaving himself as he is trying to get quick runs by playing awkward shoots. All he needs to do is bat how Conway does. He is batting on 31 off 26 balls and now has Rahane for company who too is not a very fast hitter of the ball in these conditions. 
 

8:34 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Noor Ahmad cleans up Dube

 
One brings two for Titans as Noor Ahmad has cleaned up Shivam Dube with a googly. Dube’s role is to go after the bowler and he tried to do that but failed miserably this time around. 
 

8:25 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Gaikwad gone, Mohit Sharma gets him

 
Mohit Sharma, a CSK veteran, now playing for Gujarat has removed Ruturaj Gaikwad who was looking to get quick runs as Devon Conway has not been able to get going from the other end. The ball was short and slow and did not come on the bat as expected. As a result, it went as far as David Miller in the deep who made no mistakes at all. 
 

8:23 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Openers add 87* and going great

8:22 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for Ruturaj, Chennai 76/0 after 10 overs

8:21 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Ruturaj closing-in on yet another fifty

8:21 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Seven overs done, Chennai moving nicely

8:19 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay done, Chennai 49/0

8:00 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Spinners operate from both the ends

 
The Afghan spinners have been introduced one after another by Hardik Pandya. After Rashid Khan conceded nine runs in the fifth over, Noor Ahamad has been called in to bowl the 6th and final over of the powerplay.
 

7:56 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Improvement from Nalkande

 
Darshan Nalkande did well to concede only four runs in the first five balls of his second over of the spell but was then cut for a four to end up conceding eight from the over. However, it is an improvement given that he conceded only eight runs as compared to 14 in his first over. 
 

7:46 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Cracking cover drive from Gaikwad

 
Ruturaj Gaikwad has hit Mohd Shami for a cracking cover drive to get four runs. This was a shot of a man in form. 
 

7:43 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: 14 runs from Nalkande’s over

 
Darshan Nalkande is going for a whole lot of runs in the first over that he is bowling this season. He has come in place of Yash Dayal in the playing 11. He has conceded 14 runs now. 
 

7:40 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Just four runs from the first over

 
The first over was quiet for the liking of the Chennai crowd as they scored only four runs.
 

7:26 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans playing 11 for this game

7:26 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings playing 11 for this game

7:13 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: What happened at the toss?

 
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya tossed the coin, and Chennai Super Kings skipper, MS Dhoni called out ‘head’, but it came tails and as a result, Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. While CSK have not changed the team that won them the last league game, Darshan Nalkande has come into the Gujarat Titans playing 11 in place of Yash Dayal as the lone change. 
 

7:09 PM May 23

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across iOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.
 

Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansChennai Super KingsIPLHardik PandyaChennai

First Published: May 23 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story