Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bowl first

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bowl first

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, Qualifier 2 GT vs MI: The winner of this game would move to the final where they will face Chennai Super Kings at the same venue where this game is happening

BS Web Team New Delhi
GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bowl first

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score, IPL 2023
Read More

Key Event

7:50 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai opt to bowl

7:44 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Mumbai know how to win crunch games

7:43 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Titans would want to play two finals in a row at home

7:18 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Here’s the latest update from the ground

7:15 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Live Streaming and Broadcast

7:15 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: MI predicted playing 11

7:14 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Mumbai Indians playing combination

7:14 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: GT predicted playing 11

7:14 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Gujarat Titans playing combination

7:13 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

7:13 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Pitch Report

7:12 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Match Details

7:12 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Toss details

7:10 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: What has happened in the playoffs so far?

7:10 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: How did the two teams reach here?

7:09 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Spot in the final at stake

6:32 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of GT vs MI Qualifier 2, IPL 2023 match

7:50 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai opt to bowl

 
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first keeping the weather in mind which is a bit overcast and has made the wicket sticky. Hardik Pandya did not mind bowling first and said that he might bowl himself. 
 

7:44 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Mumbai know how to win crunch games

 
Rohit Sharma led Mumbai know how to win crunch games, having made it to six finals out of 10 lost four finishes. This season too, they have come from behind when no one gave them a chance even to make it to the playoffs. They have been able to find a different hero in almost every game and that has been the secret of their success this season. 
 

7:43 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Titans would want to play two finals in a row at home

 
Gujarat Titans, who won last season’s finale at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, would also look to repeat the feat this year. But for that to happen, they would have to beat the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. It is not going to be an easy task at all if Mumbai’s recent form is any indicator. 
 

7:18 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Here’s the latest update from the ground

7:15 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network. 
 

7:15 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: MI predicted playing 11

 
Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff
 
Impact Substitute Options: Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis
 

7:14 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Mumbai Indians playing combination

 
Mumbai would have liked to not make any change to the winning combination that beat the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. However, with Ahmedabad not being a great place for spin bowling, Hrithik Shokeen could be replaced by a batter in the playing 11.  
 

7:14 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: GT predicted playing 11

 
Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
 
Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph,  Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar
 

7:14 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Gujarat Titans playing combination

 
Dasun Shanka has not been able to perform as per expectation in the two chances that he has got. Now the pitch is not spin-friendly and thus the pace of Jaosua Little could be used by the Titans. He can replace Shanaka in the playing 11 if the Gujarat side bowl first. Later he could be impact substituted by a proper batter. 
 

7:13 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

 
There were some forecasts of rain in Ahmedabad, however, as of now, the clouds will give way to a clear sky by 07:00 pm IST. The match would remain uninterrupted by rain. Humidity will be above 40 at the start of the match and will keep on growing, giving a chance for dew to take effect. The temperature would remain in the lower thirties. 
 

7:13 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Pitch Report

 
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been batting-friendly in evening games this season and as a result, a similar kind of wicket will be in the offing for this game as well. 
 

7:12 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Match Details

 
Match- Qualifier 2

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 

7:12 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Toss details

 
The toss between Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma would take place at 07:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 

7:10 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: What has happened in the playoffs so far?

 
Gujarat however lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier while Mumbai beat Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator to move to Qualifier 2. 
 

7:10 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: How did the two teams reach here?

 
While Titans finished at the top of the points table with 20 points from 14 games, Mumbai Indians got through with 16 points from 14 games. 
 

7:09 PM May 23

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Score: Spot in the final at stake

 
With a spot in the final at stake, Mumbai Indians would be up against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is also the home ground of the Titans. 
 

6:32 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of GT vs MI Qualifier 2, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansMumbai IndiansAhmedabadHardik Pandya

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story