GT vs MI Qualifier 2, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad here The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network. Impact Substitute Options: Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Mumbai would have liked to not make any change to the winning combination that beat the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. However, with Ahmedabad not being a great place for spin bowling, Hrithik Shokeen could be replaced by a batter in the playing 11. Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Dasun Shanka has not been able to perform as per expectation in the two chances that he has got. Now the pitch is not spin-friendly and thus the pace of Jaosua Little could be used by the Titans. He can replace Shanaka in the playing 11 if the Gujarat side bowl first. Later he could be impact substituted by a proper batter. There were some forecasts of rain in Ahmedabad, however, as of now, the clouds will give way to a clear sky by 07:00 pm IST. The match would remain uninterrupted by rain. Humidity will be above 40 at the start of the match and will keep on growing, giving a chance for dew to take effect. The temperature would remain in the lower thirties. The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been batting-friendly in evening games this season and as a result, a similar kind of wicket will be in the offing for this game as well. Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Time: 07:30 PM IST, Date: Friday, May 26, 2023, Series- Indian Premier League 2023, Match- Qualifier 2, The toss between Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma would take place at 07:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat however lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier while Mumbai beat Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator to move to Qualifier 2. With a spot in the final at stake, Mumbai Indians would be up against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is also the home ground of the Titans. While Titans finished at the top of the points table with 20 points from 14 games, Mumbai Indians got through with 16 points from 14 games.