Home / Cricket / News / Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! India's head coach turns 51 today

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! India's head coach turns 51 today

Today, the head coach of the Indian cricket team turns 51. He has scored 24,000 runs and played over 500 matches. He has smashed 48 international centuries in his career

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Today is the 51st birthday of India's most celebrated cricketer, Rahul Dravid. Rahul Dravid was the perfect combination of class, composure and technique. He has defined the era of international cricket. 

He began his international cricket career playing against Sri Lanka in 1996.   Dravid career expanded to 500 international matches, including 164 tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I. He scored over 24,000 runs in his career and became a prominent face of the Indian cricket team.

Many of his fans renowned him as 'The Wall' because of his resilience and batting technique, which made Dravid a formidable opponent for any bowler.

The world witnesses the class of 'The Wall' for the first time during an iconic test match played at the Lord's against England. The inning took 267 deliveries for the English bowlers to break it. However, even after playing this iconic inning, the right-hand batter looks disappointed as he misses his maiden century by 5 runs. Later, he established himself as India's "Mr Dependable," and scored over 48 international centuries.

Dravid post-retirement
Dravid said goodbye to international cricket in March 2012 and continued to serve the sport in various capacities. He is currently serving as head coach of the Indian cricket team and playing a crucial role in nurturing the young talent of India. He also mentored junior Indian sides like India U-19 and India A.

Apart from coaching, Dravid served as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he played a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian cricket. His dedication and commitment towards Indian cricket are immeasurable, developing immense respect and admiration.

As Rahul Dravid turns 51 today, BCCI took X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish happy birthday. They showed the remarkable stats of his career.

Watch the post here:
 

Important facts about Rahul Dravid
  • He was born on January 11, 1973, in a Brahmin Family. His father used to work in a Kisan Jam factory.
  • He has a lot of patience and cricketing skills and is always being recognised as a Test Specialist. However, he also demonstrated a limited-over format in his career.
  • After scoring a century against West Indies in the 2002 Test, he became the first Indian batter to score a century in four consecutive test innings.
  • In 2014, Rahul began his coaching career with Rajasthan Royals in which he played as a skipper before. He also mentored Delhi Daredevils in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons.
  • Under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, India lifted U-19 World Cup in 2018.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

BCCI offers Rahul Dravid contract extension as head coach of Team India

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

BCCI extends head coach Dravid and his support staff's contract for India

BCCI cuts base price of title sponsor rights to Rs 2.4 crore per match

Delhi Capitals in advanced talks to buy stakes in Hampshire county: Report

IND vs ENG Tests: Virat Kohli 'revels in on-field battle' - Graeme Swann

IND vs AFG T20s: How Team India fared with and without Rohit, Virat Kohli

IND vs ENG Tests: What did Swann advice England to win series in India?

IND vs AFG: Coach Dravid asks players to flexible for T20 World Cup prep

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul DravidCricketersIndian Cricketsports

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story