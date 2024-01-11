IND vs AFG T20s: How Team India fared with and without Rohit, Virat Kohli

|Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma T20I record
|Virat Kohli
|Rohit Sharma
|Matches
|115
|148
|Not out
|31
|15
|Runs
|4008
|3853
|Highest score
|122
|118
|Average
|52.74
|30.82
|Hundreds
|1
|4
|Fifties
|37
|29
|Strike Rate
|137.97
|139.25
When Rohit & Kohli represented India in T20s together, the overall win percentage of the team was 68.08, which is almost equal to what Men In Blue achieved during the absence of two batting mainstays
