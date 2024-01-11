Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AFG T20s: How Team India fared with and without Rohit, Virat Kohli

IND vs AFG T20s: How Team India fared with and without Rohit, Virat Kohli

When Rohit & Kohli represented India in T20s together, the overall win percentage of the team was 68.08, which is almost equal to what Men In Blue achieved during the absence of two batting mainstays

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
With the T20 World Cup 2024 in focus, India have picked their best possible side for the India vs Afghanistan series. The series will also mark the return of the country's two batting stalwarts -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Though Kohli is unavailable for selection for the first T20 international, the premier Indian batter is expected to be drafted straight into the India Playing 11 for the second match of the series, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (January 14).

The India vs Afghanistan T20s have been Rohit and Kohli's first series after the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. During their long absence from the shortest format, India played 25 T20 Internationals and had a win percentage of 68.75.

During the same period, India played 11 matches at home with a win percentage of 72.73. Meanwhile, in 14 games away from home, India's win percentage has been 65.38.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma T20I record
  Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma
Matches 115 148
Not out 31 15
Runs 4008 3853
Highest score 122 118
Average 52.74 30.82
Hundreds 1 4
Fifties 37 29
Strike Rate 137.97 139.25

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

