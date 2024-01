IND vs AFG T20s: How Team India fared with and without Rohit, Virat Kohli

With the T20 World Cup 2024 in focus, India have picked their best possible side for the India vs Afghanistan series. The series will also mark the return of the country's two batting stalwarts -- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Though Kohli is unavailable for selection for the first T20 international, the premier Indian batter is expected to be drafted straight into the India Playing 11 for the second match of the series , which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (January 14).