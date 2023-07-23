Harmanpreet Kaur saga explained: Why did the Indan skipper break stumps?

Social media pages are overflowing with memes and news of the Indian women’s cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur ever since July 22, 2023. There are crybaby references and also the glorification of Kaur for what she did in the final match of the three-match ODI series against the Bangladesh women's cricket team in Dhaka on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed the stumps with her bat after being given out and then slammed the umpires and the organisers in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Why did Harmanpreet Kaur smash the stumps with the bat?

The incident happened in the 34th over of the Indian innings. India were tasked to chase down 226 for victory on a tricky wicket. They were cruising towards the target at 160/3, needing only 66 more runs to win in 99 balls with seven wickets in hand and skipper Harmanpreet and in-form Harleen Deol at the crease. Deol was batting at 63 when a ball, allmost yorker in length hit Harman on the pads and Nahida Akter, the left-arm spinner from Bangladesh appealed and started celebrating.

The Indian skipper was adjudged out leg before wicket. Due to the non-availability of the Decision Review System (DRS), the call could not be reviewed. Although on replays it was clear that even if it did not hit the pad and hit the bat first, she would have been out caught as the ball was caught by the slip fielder eventually.

Harman watched the umpire raise his index finger in disbelief and unable to control her emotions, hit the stumps with her bat and broke them. She was even gesturing something and talking to the umpire while walking back.



The emotions ballooned up because earlier Yastika Bhatia had been given out on a ball that clearly looked like going down the leg, while some calls went in favour of batters while the Bangladesh team was batting.

Harmanpreet, 34, has played 127 ODIs and 54 T20Is in her more than a decade-old career. But nothing of that sort had happened before. The controversy though didn’t stop there and dragged to the presentation ceremony as well.

How did Harman criticise the umpires at the presentation ceremony?

India were unable to breach the Bangladeshi total, losing their last six wickets for 34 runs. With one needed from three balls, Meghna Singh was caught behind by Bangladeshi skipper Nigar Sultana Joty to finish the match as a tie. No Super Over was played.

Visibly angry and having made up her mind that umpiring decisions, rather than her and the side’s failure cost India the game, Harmanpreet lashed out at the match officials in the post-match presentation.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Indian captain said, "I think (there is) a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly.”

"They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between, we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting.

But as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done. We are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," added the right-handed batter before going on to slam the organisers for not calling the Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma to the presentation ceremony.

“Our high commissioner from India is also there - I hope you could have also invited him here, but that's also fine,” Harman said in her concluding remarks.



Bangladesh skipper slams Harmanpreet in press-conference

After all that she had to say during the presentation, Harman went on to shout, “Call the umpires too” while taking the photographs with the Bangladeshi team while sharing the trophy. Videos of the incident are viral on the internet. This made the Bangladeshi skipper Joty angry and she escorted her team to her dressing room way before the photographs session could be completed.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Joty slammed Harman for her manners. “It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect," she said.

What has been BCCI, ICC and BCB’s reaction?

Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Head of the Women's Division of Bangladesh Cricket Board said that he would have a meeting with BCCI. “We completely agree with all the decisions made by the umpire. There is no opportunity to question the umpire's decision. As said I think we will have a board-to-board talk," Nadel was quoted as saying to a Bangladeshi publication.

As for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), there have been no official comments on the issue. International Cricket Council (ICC) has also not made any official comments although there is chatter of 75% match-fee deduction and 3 demerit points being handed by the world governing body to Harman.