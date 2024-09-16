Harry Brook to captain England in ODIs vs Australia; Buttler ruled out

Harry Brook is set to captain England for the first time in the one-day international series against Australia after Jos Buttler was ruled out because of his persistent calf injury.

Buttler has not played a competitive match since England lost the T20 World Cup semifinal against India in Guyana at the end of June.

Having missed the Hundred he suffered a setback in his recovery and has also been forced out of facing the Australians.

Brook, 25, has only 15 caps in ODI cricket but England views him as a future leader and had already primed the Yorkshireman to deputize for Buttler when the squad was announced.