Hasan Nawaz shines in ODI debut as Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Hasan Nawaz made a stunning One Day International debut on Friday, scoring an unbeaten 63 to guide Pakistan to a thrilling five-wicket victory over West Indies in the first match of their ODI series.

Nawaz joined forces with Hussain Talat to form a vital unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership worth 104 runs, rescuing Pakistan from a challenging chase in the day-night encounter. The duo’s efforts ensured Pakistan crossed the line with seven balls to spare.

West Indies post a competitive total

Batting first, the West Indies managed 280 runs all out. Evin Lewis led the scoring with 60 runs off 62 balls, including three sixes and five fours. Contributions also came from Shai Hope (55) and Roston Chase (53).

Chasing 281 to win, Pakistan started strongly with Mohammad Rizwan adding 53 runs before being dismissed lbw by Shamar Joseph in the 38th over. At that point, Pakistan still needed 101 runs to secure the win. Nawaz Seals the Victory Nawaz brought up 63 runs from 54 balls, hitting three sixes and five fours. He hammered a six on the second ball of the 49th over and finished the game with a boundary off Joseph's final delivery. Talat contributed 41 runs from 37 balls, including one six and four fours.