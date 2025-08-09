Kohli back in nets, steps up preparation for ODI series in Australia

Amid ongoing speculation surrounding his international cricket career, India's iconic batter Virat Kohli was recently spotted back in training mode in London. His return to the nets, however, came with a surprising twist, a training session that saw him teaming up with Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Naeem Amin for some valuable indoor practice.

Kohli-Amin exchange lights up social media

The interaction between Kohli and Amin caught the attention of fans online. Sharing a moment from their training session, Kohli posted on his Instagram story, writing: “Thanks for helping out with the hit, brother. Always lovely to see you.”

Amin later reshared the post with his own message: “Good to see you, brother! See you soon.” ALSO READ: Ashwin set to part ways with Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026 auction This friendly exchange gave fans a brief insight into Kohli’s preparation and connections off the pitch. Who is Naeem Amin? Naeem Amin is not only an assistant coach with Gujarat Titans in the IPL but also runs the Mighty Willow Academy, which operates in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and London. Known for his expertise in grooming players, Amin has also been part of the coaching setup at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, Hardik Pandya, India’s star all-rounder, has previously trained at Amin’s academy to maintain high-performance standards.

Since June 2024, Kohli has taken a step back from Test and T20I formats. Currently, he only features in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India and continues to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL. What's next for Virat Kohli on the field? Fans hoping to see Kohli in action will need to wait until October 2025, as India’s ODI schedule remains vacant until then. Originally, India were scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh in August, but the series has now been rescheduled to September 2026, following a mutual agreement between the BCCI and BCB.