Home / Cricket / News / Shubman Gill to lead North Zone in 2025-26 Duleep Trophy campaign

Shubman Gill to lead North Zone in 2025-26 Duleep Trophy campaign

The Duleep Trophy final, scheduled between September 11-15, overlaps with the Asia Cup (September 9-28), and should Gill, Arshdeep, or Harshit receive India call-ups, replacements are already decided.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill has been named captain of the North Zone team for the upcoming 2025–26 Duleep Trophy, which marks the start of India’s domestic season. The prestigious zonal tournament will get underway in Bengaluru later this month, with North Zone set to face East Zone in the season opener on August 28 at the Centre of Excellence.
 
Arshdeep, Harshit Rana strengthen seam attack
 
North Zone’s bowling lineup will feature prominent names including Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, both of whom recently impressed in international red-ball cricket. Rana, who debuted in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will bring added firepower to the seam attack alongside Anshul Kamboj, who also participated in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.  Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, the second-highest wicket-taker in last season’s Ranji Trophy with 44 wickets at an average of 13.93, also earns a spot. 
 
Shubman to be replaced if Asia Cup comes calling
 
The Duleep Trophy final, scheduled between September 11–15, overlaps with the Asia Cup (September 9–28), and should Gill, Arshdeep, or Harshit receive India call-ups, replacements have already been named. Shubham Rohilla (for Gill), Gurnoor Brar (for Arshdeep), and Anuj Thakral (for Harshit) will be ready to step in.
 
Ankit Kumar named vice-captain
 
Haryana’s top scorer in the last Ranji season, Ankit Kumar, has been appointed as vice-captain. Kumar amassed 574 runs in 14 innings at an average close to 59. His teammate, all-rounder Nishant Sindhu, also makes the cut.
 
Delhi will be represented by three players: Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, and Harshit Rana. All three are currently playing in the Delhi Premier League T20.
 
After experimenting with a team-based format in the last edition, the Duleep Trophy returns to its traditional zonal format. Squads this year have been selected by zonal committees, with one selector from each state in the respective zones.  North Zone squad: Shubman Gill (capt), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vice-capt), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

There's no longer any fear holding us back: Rabada ahead of series vs AUS

Chris Woakes says he apologised to Rishabh Pant for the foot injury

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming

India A vs Australia A: Konstas, McSweeney named for four-day matches

Here's why the ECB is against two-tier Test cricket system proposed by ICC

Topics :Shubman GillTest Cricket

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story