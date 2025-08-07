Shubman Gill to lead North Zone in 2025-26 Duleep Trophy campaign

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill has been named captain of the North Zone team for the upcoming 2025–26 Duleep Trophy, which marks the start of India’s domestic season. The prestigious zonal tournament will get underway in Bengaluru later this month, with North Zone set to face East Zone in the season opener on August 28 at the Centre of Excellence.

Arshdeep, Harshit Rana strengthen seam attack

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, the second-highest wicket-taker in last season’s Ranji Trophy with 44 wickets at an average of 13.93, also earns a spot. ALSO READ: There's no longer any fear holding us back: Rabada ahead of series vs AUS North Zone’s bowling lineup will feature prominent names including Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, both of whom recently impressed in international red-ball cricket. Rana, who debuted in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will bring added firepower to the seam attack alongside Anshul Kamboj, who also participated in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, the second-highest wicket-taker in last season’s Ranji Trophy with 44 wickets at an average of 13.93, also earns a spot.

Shubman to be replaced if Asia Cup comes calling The Duleep Trophy final, scheduled between September 11–15, overlaps with the Asia Cup (September 9–28), and should Gill, Arshdeep, or Harshit receive India call-ups, replacements have already been named. Shubham Rohilla (for Gill), Gurnoor Brar (for Arshdeep), and Anuj Thakral (for Harshit) will be ready to step in. Ankit Kumar named vice-captain Haryana’s top scorer in the last Ranji season, Ankit Kumar, has been appointed as vice-captain. Kumar amassed 574 runs in 14 innings at an average close to 59. His teammate, all-rounder Nishant Sindhu, also makes the cut.