Home / Cricket / News / Heartbreaking loss, says Harmanpreet after India's third World Cup defeat

Heartbreaking loss, says Harmanpreet after India's third World Cup defeat

With Smriti Mandhana going strong on 88 and India needing just 56 runs off 54 balls and seven wickets in hand, they appeared on course for victory. But England fought back to clinch the win

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet
ndia's captain Harmanpreet Kaur fields the ball during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, in New Chandigarh, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Indore
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur described her team's narrow four-run defeat to England as "heartbreaking", admitting that despite dominating large parts of the contest, they once again failed to cross the finish line in Women's World Cup group encounter here on Sunday.

With Smriti Mandhana going strong on 88 and India needing just 56 runs off 54 balls and seven wickets in hand, they appeared on course for victory. But England fought back brilliantly to clinch their fourth successive win and confirm a semifinal berth alongside Australia and South Africa.

"Smriti's wicket was the turning point for us. It's a heartbreaking moment," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

It was all under control while Mandhana and Harmanpreet were in the middle, but neither could anchor the chase.

Earlier Heather Knight's 109 anchored England's total of 288/8 before India finished agonisingly short at 284/6.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith triggered the collapse, removing the elegant left-hander against the run of play.

Deepti Sharma's composed fifty had kept India's hopes alive after Mandhana's departure, but Sophie Ecclestone's dismissal of the all-rounder in the closing overs sealed the contest.

"It's a bad feeling when you have put so much hard work in but the last 5-6 overs didn't go according to the plan, added Harmanpreet.

We still had batters, but I don't know how things went the other way. Credit to England. They didn't lose hope, they kept bowling and getting wickets.

The defeat, India's third in a row following losses to South Africa and Australia, has left the co-hosts and pre-tournament favourites on the brink of elimination.

In all three games, India found themselves in winning positions but failed to close out. Against Australia, they couldn't defend 330, while South Africa chased down 251 despite being seven wickets down.

We are playing good cricket, we are not giving up, but have to cross the line. It's been the last three games where we showed up with good cricket, but ended up on losing side, Harmanpreet said.

Our bowlers did a really good job, because when Heather was batting they were looking very good. (We) did a lot right, but last five overs, we have to rethink.

India now face New Zealand in a must-win clash in Navi Mumbai on Thursday followed by their final group match against Bangladesh on October 26, needing victories in both and favourable results elsewhere to stay alive.

Next game is very important, the India captain added.

Felt we needed 300: Knight  Player-of-the-Match Heather Knight admitted England fell short of their target but praised her side's composure under pressure.

"Felt we needed 300, frustrated with how I got out, and 300 caps, a big occasion. A tiny bit slow at the start, but more boundary options, I was free to play reverse-sweeps.

"Pleased with a match-defining innings. There was a gap so any nudge on it was away to the boundary square of the wicket, said Knight.

Smith, who dismissed Mandhana in the key moment of the chase, called it a special night.

"Heart-rate's recovered, hamstrings in pieces. The fight we showed was amazing. I knew I had one over left, and I'd gone alright. Role is clear, lot of powerplay, a lot of death.

"Trying not to overcomplicate too much. Bowl a tight line into their heels and block off the off-side. Try to keep it simple and not rewrite the books. (I) back myself to do it out here. Out on the boundary, I was trying to take it all in. Learn as much as I can and put the big performances in for the team.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

'The night when..' Afghanistan cricket reveals details of Pakistan's attack

Going forward Virat will score runs in this series: Arshdeep Singh

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamHarmanpreet kaurICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story